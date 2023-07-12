TesseracT Announce New Album War of Being, Unveil Title Track: Stream

TesseracT have announced their first new album in five years, War of Being, arriving September 15th. The video for the title track can be streamed now.

The UK prog metal outfit will be supporting the LP with an extensive tour, including Fall 2023 North American dates. The trek kicks off October 5th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and runs through November 13th in Nashville.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is currently ongoing via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales begin Friday (July 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

“War of Being” introduces the cinematic concept behind the album of the same name. TesseracT have always taken a maximal approach to their art, both aurally and visually, but this might be their most ambitious project to date.

The story behind the album focuses on the saga of “The Strangeland.” Reads the band’s synopsis: “The Dream has crash landed and ‘ex’ and ‘el’ awaken to find themselves in ‘The Strangeland,’ facing a foe known simply as “Fear,” the two are separated and so begins the journey of War of Being…”

The 11-minute video for the title track brings the concept — part action/adventure movie, part video game, part musical opus — to life. Musically, TesseracT continue to explore the djent side of progressive metal with a literary zest.

“‘War of Being’ is a fight for acceptance, a battle of existence and a resistance against ego,” states the band’s Daniel Tompkins. “It’s a struggle for control as we cut through the white noise of reality. It’s the need to know and identify with oneself, to accept and understand what we stand for and who we are. There is an urgent need to ‘Tear the mask away,’ and reveal your true self.”

War of Being was recorded at Middle Farm Studios in the UK with Peter Miles co-producing alongside the band and Katherine Marsh of Choir Noir.

You can pre-order the album in numerous formats, including deluxe packages, via this location. Stream the video for the “War of Being” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below. Get tickets to TesseracT’s upcoming shows here.

War of Being Artwork:

War of Being Tracklist:

01. Natural Disaster

02. Echoes

03. The Grey

04. Legion

05. Tender

06. War of Being

07. Sirens

08. Burden

09. Sacrifice

TesseracT’s 2023 Tour Dates with Intervals, Unprocessed, Alluvial, and The Callous Daoboys:

10/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/06 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10/07 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

10/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

10/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

10/28 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/29 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

11/03 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

11/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

11/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater

11/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/09 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/11 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl