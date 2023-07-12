Menu
TesseracT Announce New Album War of Being, Unveil Title Track: Stream

The prog metallers are embarking on a Fall 2023 North American tour in support of the LP

tesseract war of being stream
TesseracT, photo by Andy Ford
July 12, 2023 | 1:34pm ET

    TesseracT have announced their first new album in five years, War of Being, arriving September 15th. The video for the title track can be streamed now.

    The UK prog metal outfit will be supporting the LP with an extensive tour, including Fall 2023 North American dates. The trek kicks off October 5th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and runs through November 13th in Nashville.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is currently ongoing via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales begin Friday (July 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “War of Being” introduces the cinematic concept behind the album of the same name. TesseracT have always taken a maximal approach to their art, both aurally and visually, but this might be their most ambitious project to date.

    The story behind the album focuses on the saga of “The Strangeland.” Reads the band’s synopsis: “The Dream has crash landed and ‘ex’ and ‘el’ awaken to find themselves in ‘The Strangeland,’ facing a foe known simply as “Fear,” the two are separated and so begins the journey of War of Being…”

    The 11-minute video for the title track brings the concept — part action/adventure movie, part video game, part musical opus — to life. Musically, TesseracT continue to explore the djent side of progressive metal with a literary zest.

    “‘War of Being’ is a fight for acceptance, a battle of existence and a resistance against ego,” states the band’s Daniel Tompkins. “It’s a struggle for control as we cut through the white noise of reality. It’s the need to know and identify with oneself, to accept and understand what we stand for and who we are. There is an urgent need to ‘Tear the mask away,’ and reveal your true self.”

    War of Being was recorded at Middle Farm Studios in the UK with Peter Miles co-producing alongside the band and Katherine Marsh of Choir Noir.

    You can pre-order the album in numerous formats, including deluxe packages, via this location. Stream the video for the “War of Being” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below. Get tickets to TesseracT’s upcoming shows here.

    War of Being Artwork:

    tesseract war of being

    War of Being Tracklist:
    01. Natural Disaster
    02. Echoes
    03. The Grey
    04. Legion
    05. Tender
    06. War of Being
    07. Sirens
    08. Burden
    09. Sacrifice

    TesseracT’s 2023 Tour Dates with Intervals, Unprocessed, Alluvial, and The Callous Daoboys:
    10/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    10/06 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
    10/07 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
    10/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
    10/10 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    10/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    10/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    10/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
    10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
    10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    10/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
    10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    10/23 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
    10/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    10/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    10/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
    10/28 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    10/29 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
    10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
    11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre
    11/03 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
    11/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater
    11/05 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
    11/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater
    11/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    11/09 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    11/11 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

    tesseract 2023 tour

Artists

