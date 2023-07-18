Menu
The Armed Take Inspiration from David Bowie for New Song “Everything’s Glitter”: Stream

It’s the second single off their forthcoming album, Perfect Saviors

The Armed Everything's Glitter new song single stream watch music video David Bowie
The Armed, photo by Nate Sturley
July 18, 2023 | 1:53pm ET

    The Armed have shared “Everything’s Glitter,” the second single from the band’s forthcoming album, Perfect Saviors. Watch the song’s music video below.

    “Everything’s Glitter” is a conceptual song, inspired by the phenomenon of celebrity and the complications it can entail. In a press statement, vocalist Tony Wolski — who also co-produced the album — cited David Bowie as a specific influence. “This track uses Bowie’s famed first US appearance in 1971 for a 3-week press tour as a framing device to consider the razor’s edge between icon and clown,” he said. “It’s funny how any genius must ultimately be willing to look like a complete fool. Perhaps fittingly, it’s also the closest thing we’ve made to an arena rock song.”

    The latter part of Wolski’s statement is certainly true — the thundering arrangement of “Everything’s Glitter” captures the raw energy of a road-hot rock band. Wolski’s gritty vocal soars over a steady backbeat, grounded by a wall of guitars and a deep, fat bass. Ebbs and flows in the dynamics augment the energy, bringing focus to Wolski’s lyrics in the lulls, and providing a full dose of cathartic release when the swell of noise returns.

    Perfect Saviors is due out on August 25th. Last month, the band shared the album’s first single, “Sport of Form,” which featured Julien Baker and came along with a music video starring Iggy Pop.

    The Armed are set to hit the road this fall, kicking things off with a run of dates opening for Queens of the Stone Age. Following that, they’ll embark on a headlining tour of their own. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

