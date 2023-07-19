The Chemical Brothers Announce New Album That Beautiful Feeling

The Chemical Brothers have unveiled the details for their upcoming tenth studio album. It’s called For That Beautiful Feeling, and it’s out September 8th via Republic.

Recorded at their own studio, For That Beautiful Feeling is The Chemical Brothers’ shot at bottling up “that wild moment when sound overwhelms you and almost pulls you under yet ultimately lets you ride its wave, to destinations unknown.” In simpler words: It’s all about losing yourself in the music, in this case by way of delightful chaos and spellbindingly psychedelic instrumentals. Pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.

The record includes contributions from Beck as well as French psych-pop singer Halo Maud, the latter of whom sings on the recent single “Live Again.” That track has a new video out now to celebrate the album announcement, directed by longtime Chemical Brothers video collaborators Dom & Nic.

Playing into the trippy music, the “Live Again” video is billed as a “hallucinogenic visual journey” that seamlessly blends CGI with real-life footage. You can watch that below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for For That Beautiful Feeling.

For That Beautiful Feeling also includes The Chemical Brothers’ March 2023 single “No Reason” and a new mix of their 2021 track “The Darkness That You Fear.” Their last LP was 2019’s Grammy-winning No Geography.

For That Beautiful Feeling Artwork:

For That Beautiful Feeling Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)

03. No Reason

04. Goodbye

05. Fountains

06. Magic Wand

07. The Weight

08. Skipping Like a Stone (feat. Beck)

09. The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)

10. Feels Like I’m Dreaming

11. For That Beautiful Feeling (feat. Halo Maud)