The Chemical Brothers Announce New Album That Beautiful Feeling

Stream "“Live Again" featuring Halo Maud

the chemical brothers new album for that beautiful feeling electronic dance music news listen stream tracklist
The Chemical Brothers, photo by Hamish Brown
July 19, 2023 | 10:10am ET

    The Chemical Brothers have unveiled the details for their upcoming tenth studio album. It’s called For That Beautiful Feeling, and it’s out September 8th via Republic.

    Recorded at their own studio, For That Beautiful Feeling is The Chemical Brothers’ shot at bottling up “that wild moment when sound overwhelms you and almost pulls you under yet ultimately lets you ride its wave, to destinations unknown.” In simpler words: It’s all about losing yourself in the music, in this case by way of delightful chaos and spellbindingly psychedelic instrumentals. Pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.

    The record includes contributions from Beck as well as French psych-pop singer Halo Maud, the latter of whom sings on the recent single “Live Again.” That track has a new video out now to celebrate the album announcement, directed by longtime Chemical Brothers video collaborators Dom & Nic.

    Related Video

    Playing into the trippy music, the “Live Again” video is billed as a “hallucinogenic visual journey” that seamlessly blends CGI with real-life footage. You can watch that below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for For That Beautiful Feeling.

    Advertisement

    For That Beautiful Feeling also includes The Chemical Brothers’ March 2023 single “No Reason” and a new mix of their 2021 track “The Darkness That You Fear.” Their last LP was 2019’s Grammy-winning No Geography.

    For That Beautiful Feeling Artwork:

    For That Beautiful Feeling Tracklist:
    01. Intro
    02. Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)
    03. No Reason
    04. Goodbye
    05. Fountains
    06. Magic Wand
    07. The Weight
    08. Skipping Like a Stone (feat. Beck)
    09. The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)
    10. Feels Like I’m Dreaming
    11. For That Beautiful Feeling (feat. Halo Maud)

