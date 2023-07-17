Hollywood has found plot lines within the whole “technology gone bad” genre for years, but Gareth Edwards directing a film in which humans go to war against artificial intelligence feels especially pointed in 2023. That’s the plot of the John David Washington-starring flick The Creator, which just released its first trailer. Check it out below.

“The artificial intelligence created to protect us detonated a nuclear warhead in Los Angeles,” a general explains in the trailer. That event kickstarted a war between humans and “programming” that Joshua (Washington) is tasked with ending. As the agent attempts to hunt down The Creator of AI, he also encounters the weapon that the enigmatic figure crafted to end the war completely — except it ends up being a lot more lively and innocent than any gun or bomb could ever be.

Alongside Washington, The Creator stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney. The film was written by Edwards and Chris Weitz, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman serving as executive producers. It hits theaters on September 29th.

Edwards most notably directed 2016’s Rogue One, while Washington last appeared in David O. Russell’s star-studded Amsterdam.