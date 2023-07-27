Menu
The Cure to Reissue Live Album, Show, For First Time in 30 Years

Remastered by The Cure's Robert Smith and Miles Showell

Robert Smith of The Cure
Robert Smith of The Cure, photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images
July 27, 2023 | 10:08am ET

    The Cure’s double live album Show is being reissued on vinyl for the first time since its initial release in 1993.

    The fresh repressing was remastered by The Cure’s Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. The reissue was initially made available as a limited-edition picture disc for Record Store Day 2023, but it will receive a wide-release on 2xLP black vinyl beginning September 8th. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

    The 18-track live album was recorded at The Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan in July 1992 during The Cure’s “Wish Tour.” The tracklist includes performances of “Pictures of You,” “High,” “Lullaby,” Just Like Heaven,” Fascination Street,” “The Walk,” “Let’s Go To Bed,” “Friday I’m In Love,” “Never Enough,” and “Inbetween Days” as well as deep cut like “Trust” and “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea.”

    The Cure recently wrapped up a record-breaking North American leg of their “Shows of a Lost World Tour.” Later this year, they’ll headline Chicago’s Riot Fest and embark on a tour of Latin America.

    We’re also still awaiting word on The Cure’s long-awaited new album, Songs of a Lost World.

    The Cure - Show vinyl reissue

    The Cure at Shoreline Amphitheatre (May 27th, 2023) – Click to Expand Gallery

