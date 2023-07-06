Menu
The Darkness Announce 20th Anniversary Reissue of Permission to Land

The expanded edition of the band's hit debut LP will arrive on October 6th

The Darkness Permission to Land 20th Anniversary Reissue
The Darkness, via Warner Music
July 6, 2023 | 12:09pm ET

    The Darkness have announced a 20th anniversary edition of their hit debut album, Permission to Land. The expanded version of the 2003 LP has been dubbed Permission to Land… Again, and will arrive on October 6th via Warner Music.

    The original album was huge success for the British band, thanks in large part to the worldwide hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.” Other singles like “Growing on Me” and “Love Is Only a Feeling” topped the charts in the UK.

    The announcement of the reissue comes nearly 20 years to the day that Permission to Land was released (July 7th, 2003). Permission to Land… Again will be available in a 5-LP version and a 4-CD/DVD edition. The album has been out of print on vinyl since its original pressing.

    In addition to containing the original album, the expanded tracklist features bonus studio tracks, B-sides and two concert performances: Live at Knebworth (2003) and Live at The Astoria (2003). The DVD will contain music videos and the filmed versions of the two aforementioned concerts. Audio of a third concert — Live at Wembley (2004) — will be included with the 4-CD/DVD version, as well as digitally.

    The Darkness are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of Permission to Land with a recently announced US tour, kicking off October 3rd in San Francisco. The band will be performing the 2003 album in its entirety on the outing, with tickets available here.

    See the contents of the various configurations of Permission to Land… Again, and listen to the previously unreleased demo of “Black Shuck” below.

    Permission to Land… Again (20th Anniversary Edition) Contents:

    The Darkness Permission to Land Again

    Permission to Land… Again (20th Anniversary Edition) Configurations:

    5LP
    LP1: Permission to Land (2003)
    LP2: Studio bonus tracks (2001-2003)
    LP3: Singles & B-Sides
    LP4: Live at Knebworth (2003)
    LP5: Live at The Astoria (2003)

    2CD
    CD1: Permission to Land + bonus tracks (demos)
    CD2: Singles, B-Sides, and non-album tracks

    4CD+DVD
    CD1: Permission to Land + bonus tracks (demos)
    CD2: Singles, B-Sides and non-album tracks
    CD3: Live at Knebworth (2003) and Live at The Astoria (2003)
    CD4: Live at Wembley (2004)
    DVD: Promo videos, extra features, Live at Knebworth (2003), Live at The Astoria (2003)

    DIGITAL
    Permission to Land (2003)
    Bonus tracks (demos)
    Singles, B-sides and non-album tracks
    Live at Knebworth (2003)
    Live at The Astoria (2003)
    Live at Wembley (2004)

