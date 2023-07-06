Menu
The Eagles Announce Farewell Tour with Steely Dan As Special Guest

"The Long Farewell" will run through 2025

Eagles announce farewell tour
The Eagles, photo by George Holz
July 6, 2023 | 7:43am ET

    The Eagles will embark on a final tour beginning later this year.

    Featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, The Eagles’ “The Long Goodbye” will mark the culmination of more than 50 years of touring. On the upcoming trek, the band intends to “perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.”

    Today’s initial tour announcement includes 13 dates, kicking off at Madison Square Garden on September 7th. Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fames Steely Dan will open each show.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 12th (use access code LEGEND), with a general on-sale following on Friday, July 14th via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also look for seats to The Eagles’ tour s via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a statement. “We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

    The Eagles 2023 Farewell Tour Dates:

    09/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    09/20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    10/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    11/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

