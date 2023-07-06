The Eagles Announce Farewell Tour with Steely Dan As Special Guest

The Eagles will embark on a final tour beginning later this year.

Featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, The Eagles’ “The Long Goodbye” will mark the culmination of more than 50 years of touring. On the upcoming trek, the band intends to “perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.”

Today’s initial tour announcement includes 13 dates, kicking off at Madison Square Garden on September 7th. Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fames Steely Dan will open each show.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Wednesday, July 12th (use access code LEGEND), with a general on-sale following on Friday, July 14th via Ticketmaster.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a statement. “We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

The Eagles 2023 Farewell Tour Dates:

09/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/20 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/14 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center