The Gaslight Anthem Announce Comeback Album, Tap Bruce Springsteen for Title Track “History Books”: Stream

First album in nearly a decade is out October 27th

the gaslight anthem bruce springsteen history books new album song stream
The Gaslight Anthem (photo by Ben Kaye) and Bruce Springsteen (photo by Rob DeMartin)
July 21, 2023 | 10:21am ET

    The Gaslight Anthem have announced their first album in nearly a decade, History Books, out October 27th on their own Rich Mahogany Recordings via Thirty Tigers. In advance, the Jersey rockers have shared the title track, a team-up with their idol Bruce Springsteen.

    “None of us wanted to make a very somber or serious record showing how much we’ve matured,” singer Brian Fallon said in a statement about their follow-up to 2014’s Get Hurt. “We’ve all changed and grown and learned so much, but the overall mood was a feeling of excitement to be back together and making music that means something to us.” Pre-orders for History Books are ongoing. Scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist.

    In an interview with The Associated Press, Fallon explained how the title track came together. After calling on Springsteen — who over the years became the artist’s friend, not just idol — for advice about potentially reuniting The Gaslight Anthem, the legend himself proposed a duet. “We didn’t want to make a record that felt sub-heart,” Fallon saidBut “The E Street Band took a big break, too,” which is why he met up with Springsteen for guidance.

    “It was going to seek the guy on the hill for wisdom, but really, it was Federici’s Pizza in Freehold (New Jersey),” he explained. “But some mythical work was done at that table. We brought the band back together.” Even better, after the musicians parted ways, Springsteen sent Fallon a text: “Hey, why don’t you write us a duet? I’ll come sing with you.'”

    “I never would’ve had the guts to ask him that,” Fallon said. “It’s really cool to have one of my top three heroes singing on a song I wrote at my desk in my house. It’s insane.” Listen to “History Books” below.

    The Gaslight Anthem first came back together last spring with a reunion tour. In April, they shared “Positive Charge,” their first song since 2014. The band will continue their tour in support of the album later this month; grab your tickets here.

    History Books Artwork:

    the gaslight anthem history books new album artwork

    History Books Tracklist:
    01. Spider Bites
    02. History Books (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
    03. Autumn
    04. Positive Charge
    05. Michigan, 1975
    06. Little Fires
    07. The Weatherman
    08. Empires
    09. I Live in the Room Above Her
    10. A Lifetime of Preludes

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

