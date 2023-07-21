The Gaslight Anthem have announced their first album in nearly a decade, History Books, out October 27th on their own Rich Mahogany Recordings via Thirty Tigers. In advance, the Jersey rockers have shared the title track, a team-up with their idol Bruce Springsteen.

“None of us wanted to make a very somber or serious record showing how much we’ve matured,” singer Brian Fallon said in a statement about their follow-up to 2014’s Get Hurt. “We’ve all changed and grown and learned so much, but the overall mood was a feeling of excitement to be back together and making music that means something to us.” Pre-orders for History Books are ongoing. Scroll onward for the artwork and tracklist.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Fallon explained how the title track came together. After calling on Springsteen — who over the years became the artist’s friend, not just idol — for advice about potentially reuniting The Gaslight Anthem, the legend himself proposed a duet. “We didn’t want to make a record that felt sub-heart,” Fallon said. But “The E Street Band took a big break, too,” which is why he met up with Springsteen for guidance.

“It was going to seek the guy on the hill for wisdom, but really, it was Federici’s Pizza in Freehold (New Jersey),” he explained. “But some mythical work was done at that table. We brought the band back together.” Even better, after the musicians parted ways, Springsteen sent Fallon a text: “Hey, why don’t you write us a duet? I’ll come sing with you.'”

“I never would’ve had the guts to ask him that,” Fallon said. “It’s really cool to have one of my top three heroes singing on a song I wrote at my desk in my house. It’s insane.” Listen to “History Books” below.

The Gaslight Anthem first came back together last spring with a reunion tour. In April, they shared “Positive Charge,” their first song since 2014. The band will continue their tour in support of the album later this month; grab your tickets here.

History Books Artwork:

History Books Tracklist:

01. Spider Bites

02. History Books (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

03. Autumn

04. Positive Charge

05. Michigan, 1975

06. Little Fires

07. The Weatherman

08. Empires

09. I Live in the Room Above Her

10. A Lifetime of Preludes