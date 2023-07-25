Menu
The Head and the Heart Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

With supporting acts Amanda Shires, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, and Yoke Lore

The Head and the Heart, photo by Shervin Lainez
July 25, 2023 | 11:34am ET

    The Head and the Heart have a whole bunch of US tour dates coming up through the rest of 2023.

    The folk band recently announced the first leg of the tour, which kicks off on August 4th in Salt Lake City and wraps up in Franklin, Tennessee on September 23rd. The newly-added second leg will commence October 18th at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida, before then making stops in cities including Miami Beach, Cincinnati, Louisville, Memphis, and more. The shows will then wrap up on November 18th at the Orpheum Theatre in New Orleans. See all of The Head and the Heart’s 2023 tour dates below.

    Some shows on The Head and the Heart’s upcoming tour are co-headlining gigs with Father John Misty; their own headlining dates will feature openers Amanda Shires, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, and Yoke Lore on select dates.

    Tickets for The Head and the Heart’s newly announced tour dates on sale beginning Friday, July 28th via Ticketmaster, with various pre-sales preceding the public on-sale set to take place throughout the week.Tickets to all of the band’s other upcoming shows are available here.

    The Head and the Heart’s most recent album was 2022’s Every Shade of Blue.

    The Head and the Heart 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Gallivan Center ^%
    08/05 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater ^%
    08/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront ^%
    08/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater ^%
    08/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^%
    08/10 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion %
    08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas %
    08/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^%
    08/15 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^%
    08/16 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^%
    08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater ^%
    08/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater ^%
    08/20 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest ^%
    08/21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^%
    08/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^%
    08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn
    08/25 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
    08/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park
    08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
    09/02 – Napa, CA @ Down in the Valley
    09/03 – Napa, CA @ Down in the Valley
    09/23 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage
    10/18 – St Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre !
    10/20 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell !
    10/21 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Pig Jig
    10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Highball Festival
    10/24 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre !
    10/25 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium !
    10/27 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater !
    10/28 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center !
    10/29 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa !
    10/31 – Providence, RI @ The Vets $
    11/01 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre $
    11/02 – Albany, NY @ The Hart Theatre at the Egg $
    11/03 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca $
    11/04 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey $
    11/06 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater $
    11/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe $
    11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *
    11/10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
    11/12 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre *
    11/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
    11/15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
    11/16 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live *
    11/17 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall *
    11/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre *

    ^ = w/ Father John Misty
    % = w/ Miya Folick
    & = w/ Jamie Wyatt
    ! = w/ Amanda Shires
    $ = w/ Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
    * = w/ Yoke Lore

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

