The Kills are back with “New York” and “LA Hex,” their first new material in five years. Listen to the dual singles below.

Darkly cinematic, “New York” feels like a song that would open an action movie (or, perhaps, Step Up?) thanks to its dramatic blend of horns and stop-start percussion. “You tase just like New York/ Before a storm takes hold,” Alison Mosshart sings, over Jamie Hince’s classic garage guitar. The duo sit ringside at a boxing match in the track’s music video, directed by Andrew Theodore Balasia.

Balasia also directs the video for “LA Hex,” where the artists harmonize over melancholy trumpets and a rolling electronic beat. “I still got my ways, you know,” Hince and Mosshart sing. As their first release since in several years, the line feels all the more pointed.

Related Video

“New York” and “LA Hex” are available on 7-inch vinyl here. The Kills will celebrate the release of their new singles with events in — you guessed it — New York and Los Angeles. On July 27th, the band will perform a DJ set at Steven Sebring’s Lower East Side studio, while they’ll take over the Viper Room on Sunset Boulevard on August 3rd.

Advertisement

Last year, the band reissued their 2005 album No Wow in a deluxe box set featuring a new mix of the LP by Tchad Blake.

Revisit Mosshart’s 2020 appearance on Kyle Meredith With…