Marvel’s Latest Superteam Unites in New The Marvels Trailer: Watch

San Diego Comic-Con is not as a big of a studio draw this year, what with all the striking and general downturn of superhero blockbusters. So while the convention is still rolling on out in California, Marvel has gone the old fashioned internet route for its big news this week, sharing a new trailer for The Marvels.

This latest look at director Nia DaCosta’s Captain Marvel sequel doesn’t offer too much in the way of new footage, but it does shine some light on the film’s antagonist, Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn. The Kree general is out for revenge on Carol “Captain Marvel” Danvers (Brie Larson), and her plan involves a certain bracelet Ms. Marvel fans may recognize. It appears to be the twin of the bangle that activated Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) light-matter powers, and Dar-Benn uses it to “entangle” The Marvels’ powers. Anytime Danvers, Khan, or Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris of WandaVision) use their light-based abilities, they swap places.

With Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson having way more fun than he seems to be in Secret Invasion) and an army of Flerkens at their side, the trio team up to untangle themselves and Dar-Benn’s plans to destroy their homeworlds. Check out the trailer below, followed by a new poster for the movie.

Advertisement

Related Video

Written by Gene Colan and Roy Thomas, The Marvels also stars Park Seo-joon (Parasite) and Ms. Marvel parents Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba) and Mohan Kapur (Yusuf). It’s set to open in theaters on November 10th.

Read the official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.