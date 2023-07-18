Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Menzingers Announce Tour with Cloud Nothings, Release New Song

"There's No Place In This World For Me" serves as the first preview of the band's next album

Advertisement
The Menzingers
The Menzingers, photo by Danielle Dubois
July 18, 2023 | 11:25am ET

    Philadelphia punk rockers The Menzingers have mapped our a fall headlining tour with support from Cloud Nothings, Rodeo Boys, and Microwave. What’s more, they’ve unveiled a new song called “There’s No Place In This World For Me,” which serves as the first preview of the band’s upcoming as-yet-unannounced new album.

    The 29-date tour kicks off on November 9th in Rochester, NY, with shows also scheduled in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, and beyond.

    Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday (use access code MENZO) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Related Video

    “There’s No Place In This World For Me” was recorded at Sonic Ranch in April with producer Brad Cook. Take a listen below.

    The Menzingers 2023 Tour Dates:
    11/09 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
    11/10 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    11/11 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center
    11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    11/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
    11/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    11/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    11/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Athanaeum Theatre
    11/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    11/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    11/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
    11/29 – Austin, TX @ The Far Out
    12/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile
    12/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
    12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    12/05 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
    12/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre
    12/09 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
    12/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
    12/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    12/14 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    12/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

    Advertisement

    The Menzingers tour

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

angel dust 2023 brand new soul

Angel Du$t Announce New Album and 2023 World Tour, Unveil Single "Space Jam": Stream

July 18, 2023

YES 2023 tour

YES Announce 2023 US Tour

July 18, 2023

in this moment new album godmode

In This Moment Announce New Album and US Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Share "The Purge": Stream

July 18, 2023

squirrel flower tomorrows fire new album tour dats

Squirrel Flower Announces New Album Tomorrow's Fire, Tour Dates

July 18, 2023

Tangerine Dream

Tangerine Dream Announce North American Tour

July 17, 2023

alt-j an awesome wave anniversary new concert tour dates

alt-J Add New Dates to An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Tour

July 17, 2023

Mammoth WVH Nita Strauss tour

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour with Nita Strauss

July 17, 2023

boygenius tickets 2023 tour dates presale code info

How to Get Tickets to boygenius' 2023 Tour

July 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Menzingers Announce Tour with Cloud Nothings, Release New Song

Menu Shop Search Newsletter