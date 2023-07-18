The Menzingers Announce Tour with Cloud Nothings, Release New Song

Philadelphia punk rockers The Menzingers have mapped our a fall headlining tour with support from Cloud Nothings, Rodeo Boys, and Microwave. What’s more, they’ve unveiled a new song called “There’s No Place In This World For Me,” which serves as the first preview of the band’s upcoming as-yet-unannounced new album.

The 29-date tour kicks off on November 9th in Rochester, NY, with shows also scheduled in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, and beyond.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday (use access code MENZO) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Related Video

“There’s No Place In This World For Me” was recorded at Sonic Ranch in April with producer Brad Cook. Take a listen below.

The Menzingers 2023 Tour Dates:

11/09 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/11 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

11/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National

11/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Athanaeum Theatre

11/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall

11/29 – Austin, TX @ The Far Out

12/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile

12/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

12/05 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

12/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre

12/09 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

12/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

12/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/14 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

12/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall