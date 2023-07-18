The Menzingers Announce Tour with Cloud Nothings, Release New Song

Philadelphia punk rockers The Menzingers have mapped our a fall headlining tour with support from Cloud Nothings, Rodeo Boys, and Microwave. What’s more, they’ve unveiled a new song called “There’s No Place In This World For Me,” which serves as the first preview of the band’s upcoming as-yet-unannounced new album.
The 29-date tour kicks off on November 9th in Rochester, NY, with shows also scheduled in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles, and beyond.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday (use access code MENZO) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.
“There’s No Place In This World For Me” was recorded at Sonic Ranch in April with producer Brad Cook. Take a listen below.
The Menzingers 2023 Tour Dates:
11/09 – Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
11/10 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/11 – New York, NY @ Knockdown Center
11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
11/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National
11/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
11/24 – Columbus, OH @ The Athanaeum Theatre
11/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
11/29 – Austin, TX @ The Far Out
12/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile
12/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
12/05 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
12/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
12/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Centre
12/09 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
12/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
12/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/14 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
12/16 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall