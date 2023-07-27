The Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream: The Album Chicago Loved by the Band It Hated

Editor’s note: This article was original published in 2018. It is being republished today to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Siamese Dream.

On July 9, 1988, Billy Corgan, James Iha, and a tragically nameless drum machine debuted as The Smashing Pumpkins during a Saturday night gig at a bar called Chicago 21 Club way out on the city’s Polish West Side.

Presumably, in the early morning hours of July, after the proto-Pumpkins finished up their set, someone in attendance sat at the bar, nursing a sweaty bottle of Okocim, and became the first person in Chicago to have this thought: “I liked the music well enough, but something about that frontman really chaps my ass.”

After three decades of mutual ambivalence, Chicago still can’t decide whether it loves The Smashing Pumpkins or hates Billy Corgan. The fight is ongoing. In August, the mostly reunited band (minus bassist D’arcy Wretzky, whose 2018 feud with Corgan was as personally ugly as it was musically regrettable) will play to a sold-out crowd at the United Center during the first of a two-day homecoming.

Then again, as recently as last year, Corgan made The Chicago Reader’s Worst of Chicago list, with critic Peter Margasak proudly declaring, “I’ve never liked any of his music” before knocking Corgan’s rightly knockable recent offenses and putting the onus of defense on Chicagoans themselves. “If you claim to love the band’s music, be honest: Without a nostalgic attachment to it, would you really be able to stomach Corgan’s whine on ‘Today’?”

Admittedly, an anniversary retrospective is perhaps not the place for answering questions of bias. However, I do think that the answer to the above question is, for a great many people in Chicago and elsewhere, “yes,” primarily because “Today” comes from the one truly unimpeachable album in Corgan’s bombastically uneven catalog: Siamese Dream, the record Billy Corgan wrote to shut Chicago up once and for all.

To fully appreciate the legacy of Siamese Dream, which came out 30 years ago this week, it helps to understand where The Smashing Pumpkins fit within the Chicago music scene of 1993. Actually, “fit” may be the wrong word here. By all accounts, the Pumpkins began as an anomaly and stayed that way. Sonically, they drew inspiration from the looming riffs of Black Sabbath and eyelinered radio goth of The Cure and Depeche Mode at a time when Chicago’s scenesters often rallied around the uncompromising antagonists of Touch and Go or the industrial heavies of Wax Trax. Temperamentally, they bore an even starker difference: they didn’t care about selling out.

As The A.V. Club’s Steve Hyden put it in a 2010 retrospective on Chicago’s early-’90s rock boom, “There was no clearer statement of disreputable intent (if not out-and-out shittiness) in the underground than wanton commerciality.” It also didn’t hurt, of course, that until the early ’90s, most Chicago bands weren’t commanding much attention from major-label A&R reps anyway. Unlike many bands who regarded radio viability as either an unfortunate necessity or a sign that your music was no longer worth listening to, The Smashing Pumpkins never shied away from their ambitions to write anthems aimed at the widest possible audience. That willingness to, as The Chicago Tribune’s Greg Kot put it, “play the game” and “deliver singles” made them (even more than other Class of ’93 major-label signees Liz Phair and Urge Overkill) desperately uncool among the alt kids in Chicago and beyond.

Unsurprisingly to anyone familiar with him, the harshest criticism came from Steve Albini, the caustically uncompromising producer whose relationship with The Smashing Pumpkins soured after they skipped from Sub Pop to Caroline in advance of Gish. In an infamous 1994 letter aimed at Chicago Reader critic Bill Wyman and his perceived boosterism of Chicago’s major-label trio, Albini decried Corgan’s band as “frauds,” “bullshit,” and, perhaps most damningly, “REO Speedwagon” before telling Wyman to “clip your year-end column and put it away for 10 years [and see] if you don’t feel like an idiot when you reread it.”



Of course, Corgan gave back as good as he got and sometimes better. After Gish earned the band its initial national notice in 1991, Corgan often used interviews to diss the city and its perceived parochialism to anyone who would listen (in one particularly brutal 1992 interview with Nick Jones of the now-defunct UK music mag Spiral Scratch, Corgan describes his city as “a dead music town” whose scene is mostly populated with “eight thousand Replacements and two thousand Husker Dus” before concluding “Nobody cares.”). He was also famously at odds with Chicago’s critics; for the relatively mild critiques found in a 1993 profile that appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, journalist Jim DeRogatis found himself publicly excoriated as “that fat fuck from the Chicago Sun-Times.”