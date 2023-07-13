The Streets Announces New Album The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light, Shares New Song: Stream

Mike Skinner is back with The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light, his new album as The Streets. The project, his first full-length album as The Streets in 12 years, arrives in full October 20th via 679 Recordings/Warner Music UK Ltd. In anticipation, the lead single “Troubled Waters” is out now.

Skinner made The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light alongside a film of the same name that is self-made in every sense of the word; described as “a tripped out noir murder mystery based in London’s clubland,” the artist wrote, directed, stars in, edited, funded and produced it himself.

“It has been seven long years working on this film and album,” Skinner said in a statement. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and after dipping my toe in with some shorts and music videos, I felt I was ready. I tried to go the traditional route for a bit, but it’s always served me better to follow my instincts and just get on with it myself, so I’ve directed it, acted in it, edited, sound mixed, funded, produced it all as well as written it. The album doesn’t exist without it. Ultimately it’s all the fruits of a decade on the DJ circuit, watching people in clubs and back rooms, testing out beats and basslines to see what connected — and putting it all together into The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light.”

New track “Troubled Waters” features a stop-start melody that sounds like it should anchor an upbeat pop song, but in his lyrics, Skinner ponders something more serious. “Is it nature or nurture when you hurt your bredrens?” he asks. Listen to the single below.

This fall, The Streets will embark on a UK tour. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

In 2020, The Streets released the mixtape None of Us Are Getting Out of This Alive. Since then, Skinner has shared the single “Who’s Got The Bag (21st June),” as well as the EP Brexit at Tiffany’s.

The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light Artwork:

The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light Tracklist:

01. Too Much Yayo

02. Money Isn’t Everything

03. Walk of Shame

04. Something to Hide

05. Shake Hands with Shadows

06. Not a Good Idea

07. Bright Sunny Day

08. The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light

09. Funny Dream

10. Gonna Hurt When This Is Over

11. Kick the Can

12. Each Day Gives

13. Someone Else’s Tune

14. Troubled Waters

15. Good Old Daze



The Streets 2023 Tour Dates:

10/26 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/27 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

10/28 — Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

11/02 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/03 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

11/04 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/09 — Liverpool, UK @ The Mountford Hall

11/10 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/13 — Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR

11/14 — Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

11/16 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace