Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Streets Announces New Album The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light, Shares New Song: Stream

The first album from Mike Skinner's project in 12 years

Advertisement
the streets the darker the shadow the brighter the light
The Streets’ “Troubled Waters” music video (YouTube)
July 13, 2023 | 7:55am ET

    Mike Skinner is back with The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light, his new album as The Streets. The project, his first full-length album as The Streets in 12 years, arrives in full October 20th via 679 Recordings/Warner Music UK Ltd. In anticipation, the lead single “Troubled Waters” is out now.

    Skinner made The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light alongside a film of the same name that is self-made in every sense of the word; described as “a tripped out noir murder mystery based in London’s clubland,” the artist wrote, directed, stars in, edited, funded and produced it himself.

    “It has been seven long years working on this film and album,” Skinner said in a statement. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and after dipping my toe in with some shorts and music videos, I felt I was ready. I tried to go the traditional route for a bit, but it’s always served me better to follow my instincts and just get on with it myself, so I’ve directed it, acted in it, edited, sound mixed, funded, produced it all as well as written it. The album doesn’t exist without it. Ultimately it’s all the fruits of a decade on the DJ circuit, watching people in clubs and back rooms, testing out beats and basslines to see what connected — and putting it all together into The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    New track “Troubled Waters” features a stop-start melody that sounds like it should anchor an upbeat pop song, but in his lyrics, Skinner ponders something more serious. “Is it nature or nurture when you hurt your bredrens?” he asks. Listen to the single below.

    This fall, The Streets will embark on a UK tour. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.

    In 2020, The Streets released the mixtape None of Us Are Getting Out of This AliveSince then, Skinner has shared the single “Who’s Got The Bag (21st June),” as well as the EP Brexit at Tiffany’s

    The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light Artwork:

    the streets the darker the shadow the brighter the light album artwork

    The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light Tracklist:
    01. Too Much Yayo
    02. Money Isn’t Everything
    03. Walk of Shame
    04. Something to Hide
    05. Shake Hands with Shadows
    06. Not a Good Idea
    07. Bright Sunny Day
    08. The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light
    09. Funny Dream
    10. Gonna Hurt When This Is Over
    11. Kick the Can
    12. Each Day Gives
    13. Someone Else’s Tune
    14. Troubled Waters
    15. Good Old Daze

    Advertisement

    The Streets 2023 Tour Dates:
    10/26 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    10/27 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    10/28 — Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/02 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/03 — Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall
    11/04 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/09 — Liverpool, UK @ The Mountford Hall
    11/10 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/13 — Norwich, UK @ The Nick Rayns LCR
    11/14 — Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
    11/16 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

belle and sebastian the boy with the arab strap 25th anniversary edition artwork tracklist pre order

Belle and Sebastian Announce The Boy with the Arab Strap 25th Anniversary Edition

July 12, 2023

tesseract war of being stream

TesseracT Announce New Album War of Being, Unveil Title Track: Stream

July 12, 2023

cherry glazerr indie rock punk music news i don't want you anymore soft like a flower stream

Cherry Glazerr Announces New Album I Don't Want You Anymore, Shares "Soft Like a Flower": Stream

July 12, 2023

the drums jonny better new album single song track listen music news pre order indie pop rock

The Drums Announce New Album Jonny, Share "Better": Stream

July 12, 2023

dfl my crazy life reissue ad rock hardcore band

DFL, Hardcore Band Featuring Ad-Rock, Announce Deluxe Reissue of Debut Album My Crazy Life

July 12, 2023

Nick Cave Miraculous Love Kids Afghanistan Lanny Cordova Breathless/Beautiful music video

Nick Cave Joins Miraculous Love Kids for New Song "Breathless/Beautiful": Stream

July 11, 2023

spellling announces new album mystery school

SPELLLING Announces New Album SPELLLING & The Mystery School, Shares First Two Singles: Stream

July 11, 2023

Staind new album

Staind Set Release Date for New Album, Unveil New Single "Cycle of Hurting": Stream

July 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Streets Announces New Album The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light, Shares New Song: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter