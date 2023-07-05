The Voidz have formally released “American Way,” the B-side from the CD single for their May release, “Prophecy of the Dragon.” Stream it below.

Built around an off-kilter guitar and slightly distorted vocals from singer Julian Casablancas, the track takes sharp aim at American history. “Well, it’s true what they say,” he sings. “The American way is built on someone’s tears/ They alone are the lucky ones/ Take when they came; with promises made.”

If you wish, pick up the “Prophecy of the Dragon” CD single for a whopping $21.99 here.

Related Video

The aforementioned “Prophecy of the Dragon” marked The Voidz’s first new song in two years. It arrived a few weeks after Daft Punk shared a previously unreleased collaboration with The Voidz, titled “Infinity Repeating (2013) Demo,” as part of the French electronic duo’s 10th anniversary reissue of Random Access Memories.

The Voidz’s most recent album was 2018’s Virtue, though they’ve kept plenty busy since then by releasing one-offs like “Alien Crime Lord,” which appears on Casablancas’ GTA V radio station. The group is coming off performances at the 2023 Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Madrid, which they followed with a four-night residency at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall.