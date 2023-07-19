The Who Announce 155-Song Who’s Next/Life House Box Set

The Who have announced a new, 155-track compilation boxset, titled Who’s Next/Life House, complete with a full graphic novel based on the band’s long-shelved science-fiction concept album, Life House. The massive offering is due September 15th.

Among the various packages offered, Who’s Next/Life House arrives as a 3xLP, 4xLP, or 2xCD set including a newly remastered version of the band’s seminal 1971 fifth album and remixed acetates of Pete Townshend’s Life House demos. A 10xCD Super Deluxe edition boasts 89 unreleased tracks, studio session demos and singles taken from 1970 to 1972, and two 1971 concert recordings from London’s Young Vic Theatre and San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium as well as various tour paraphenalia, a band T-shirt, and posters from performances in Sunderland, England on May 7th, 1970 and Denver Coliseum in Denver on December 10th, 1971.

The boxset also provides hefty reading material with a 100-page hardbound book featuring an introduction by Pete Townshend along with archival photos and memorabilia. In addition, The Who will finally unveil Life House – The Graphic Novel, the 172-page visual epic originally slated for release in 2020. The comic was overseen by Townshend personally and written by James Harvey and David Hine, with art by Harvey Max Prentis, letters by Micha Myers, and inks by Mick Gray.

Pre-orders are ongoing via the band’s website. A separate, exclusive release from Tower Records presents 1,000 signed copies of the boxset, available for pre-order here.

The Who still have a few UK shows remaining on their “The Who Hits Back!” tour. Tickets are available here.

Who’s Next/Life House (Super Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Disc 1: Who’s Next (Remastered)

01. Baba O’Riley

02. Bargain

03. Love Ain’t for Keeping

04. My Wife

05. The Song Is Over

06. Getting in Tune

07. Going Mobile

08. Behind Blue Eyes

09. Won’t Get Fooled Again

Disc 2: Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970 – 1971 – Part 1

01. Teenage Wasteland (Demo)

02. Too Much (Demo)

03. Going Mobile (Demo)

04. There’s a Fortune in Those Hills (Demo)

05. Love Ain’t for Keeping (Demo)

06. Bargain (Demo)

07. Greyhound Girl (Demo)

08. Mary (Alternate Mix) (Demo)

09. Behind Blue Eyes (Demo)

10. Time Is Passing (Demo)

11. Finally, Over (Demo)

12. Baba O’Riley (Original Demo)

Disc 3: Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970 – 1971 – Part 2

01. Pure and Easy (Home Studio Mix) [Demo]

02. Getting in Tune (Alternate Mix) [Demo]

03. Nothing Is Everything (Let’s See Action) [Demo]

04. Won’t Get Fooled Again (Demo)

05. Baba O’Riley (Demo)

06. Song Is Over (2021 Remix) [Demo]

07. Pure and Easy (Olympic Studios Mix) [Demo]

08. Mary (Original Mix) [Demo]

09. Baba O’Riley (First Editing Demo)

10. Song Is Over (Original Demo)

Disc 4: Record Plant, NYC Sessions March 1971

01. Don’t Do It (aka Baby Don’t You Do It) [Take 2, Unedited, March 16, 1971]

02. Won’t Get Fooled Again [Take 13, March 16, 1971]

03. Behind Blue Eyes (Version 1) [Take 15, March 16, 1971]

04. Love Ain’t for Keeping [Take 14, March 17, 1971]

05. The Note (aka Pure and Easy) [Take 21, March 17, 1971]

06. I’m in Tune (aka Getting in Tune) [Take 6, March 18, 1971

07. Behind Blue Eyes (Version 2) [Take 10, March 18, 1971]

Disc 5: Olympic Sound Studios, London Sessions 1970-72

01. Pure and Easy

02. I Don’t Know Myself [B-Side with Unreleased Count-In]

03. Time Is Passing [Stereo Mix]

04. Too Much of Anything [Original 1971 Vocal]

05. Naked Eye [1971 Remake]

06. Bargain (Early Mix)

07. Love Ain’t for Keeping (Unedited Mix)

08. My Wife (Unedited Mix)

09. Getting in Tune (Take 1 with Jam)

10. Going Mobile (Alternate Mix)

11. Song Is Over (Backing Track) [w/ Nicky Hopkins]

12. When I Was a Boy

13. Let’s See Action (Unedited Mix)

14. Relay (Unedited Mix) [Alternate Vocal]

15. Put the Money Down (Remix with Original Vocal)

16. Join Together (Unedited Remix)

Disc 6: Singles & Sessions 1970-72

01. The Seeker (Original Single Mix)

02. Here for More (Original Single Mix)

03. Heaven and Hell (New Stereo Mix)

04. Water (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix)

05. I Don’t Know Myself (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix)

06. Naked Eye (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix)

07. Postcard (Eel Pie Sound Studio – Original 1970 Mix)

08. Now I’m a Farmer (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Remix)

09. The Seeker (Unedited Version)

10. Water (IBC Version)

11. I Don’t Know Myself (IBC Version)

12. Let’s See Action (Original Single Mix)

13. When I Was a Boy (Original Single Mix)

14. Join Together (Original Single Mix)

15. Relay (Original Single Mix)

16. Waspman (Original Single Mix)

17. Long Live Rock (Original Olympic Mix)

Disc 7: Live at the Young Vic, London – April 26, 1971

01. Love Ain’t for Keeping

02. Pure and Easy

03. Young Man Blues

04. Time Is Passing

05. Behind Blue Eyes

06. I Don’t Even Know Myself

07. Too Much of Anything

08. Getting in Tune

09. Bargain

Disc 8: Live at the Young Vic, London – April 26, 1971

01. Pinball Wizard

02. See Me, Feel Me

03. Baby Don’t You Do It

04. Water

05. My Generation

06. (I’m A) Road Runner

07. Naked Eye

08. Bony Moronie

09. Won’t Get Fooled Again

Disc 9: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971

01. Introduction

02. I Can’t Explain

03. Substitute

04. Summertime Blues

05. My Wife

06. Baba O’Riley

07. Behind Blue Eyes

08. Bargain

09. Won’t Get Fooled Again

10. Baby Don’t You Do It

11. Magic Bus

Disc 10: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971

01. Introduction to Tommy

02. Overture

03. Amazing Journey

04. Sparks

05. Pinball Wizard

06. See Me Feel Me

07. My Generation

08. Naked Eye

09. Going Down