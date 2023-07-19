Menu
The Who Announce 155-Song Who’s Next/Life House Box Set

A Super Deluxe Edition boasts 89 never-before-released tracks

The Who Who's Next Life House boxset graphic novel release date tracklist
The Who, photo via Everett Collection
July 18, 2023 | 10:19pm ET

    The Who have announced a new, 155-track compilation boxset, titled Who’s Next/Life House, complete with a full graphic novel based on the band’s long-shelved science-fiction concept album, Life House. The massive offering is due September 15th.

    Among the various packages offered, Who’s Next/Life House arrives as a 3xLP, 4xLP, or 2xCD set including a newly remastered version of the band’s seminal 1971 fifth album and remixed acetates of Pete Townshend’s Life House demos. A 10xCD Super Deluxe edition boasts 89 unreleased tracks, studio session demos and singles taken from 1970 to 1972, and two 1971 concert recordings from London’s Young Vic Theatre and San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium as well as various tour paraphenalia, a band T-shirt, and posters from performances in Sunderland, England on May 7th, 1970 and Denver Coliseum in Denver on December 10th, 1971.

    The boxset also provides hefty reading material with a 100-page hardbound book featuring an  introduction by Pete Townshend along with archival photos and memorabilia. In addition, The Who will finally unveil Life House – The Graphic Novel, the 172-page visual epic originally slated for release in 2020. The comic was overseen by Townshend personally and written by James Harvey and David Hine, with art by Harvey Max Prentis, letters by Micha Myers, and inks by Mick Gray.

    Pre-orders are ongoing via the band’s website. A separate, exclusive release from Tower Records presents 1,000 signed copies of the boxset, available for pre-order here.

    The Who still have a few UK shows remaining on their “The Who Hits Back!” tour. Tickets are available here.

    The Who Who's Next Life House boxset pete townshend compilation super deluxe edition

    Who’s Next/Life House (Super Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
    Disc 1: Who’s Next (Remastered)
    01. Baba O’Riley
    02. Bargain
    03. Love Ain’t for Keeping
    04. My Wife
    05. The Song Is Over
    06. Getting in Tune
    07. Going Mobile
    08. Behind Blue Eyes
    09. Won’t Get Fooled Again

    Disc 2: Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970 – 1971 – Part 1
    01. Teenage Wasteland (Demo)
    02. Too Much (Demo)
    03. Going Mobile (Demo)
    04. There’s a Fortune in Those Hills (Demo)
    05. Love Ain’t for Keeping (Demo)
    06. Bargain (Demo)
    07. Greyhound Girl (Demo)
    08. Mary (Alternate Mix) (Demo)
    09. Behind Blue Eyes (Demo)
    10. Time Is Passing (Demo)
    11. Finally, Over (Demo)
    12. Baba O’Riley (Original Demo)

    Disc 3: Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970 – 1971 – Part 2
    01. Pure and Easy (Home Studio Mix) [Demo]
    02. Getting in Tune (Alternate Mix) [Demo]
    03. Nothing Is Everything (Let’s See Action) [Demo]
    04. Won’t Get Fooled Again (Demo)
    05. Baba O’Riley (Demo)
    06. Song Is Over (2021 Remix) [Demo]
    07. Pure and Easy (Olympic Studios Mix) [Demo]
    08. Mary (Original Mix) [Demo]
    09. Baba O’Riley (First Editing Demo)
    10. Song Is Over (Original Demo)

    Disc 4: Record Plant, NYC Sessions March 1971
    01. Don’t Do It (aka Baby Don’t You Do It) [Take 2, Unedited, March 16, 1971]
    02. Won’t Get Fooled Again [Take 13, March 16, 1971]
    03. Behind Blue Eyes (Version 1) [Take 15, March 16, 1971]
    04. Love Ain’t for Keeping [Take 14, March 17, 1971]
    05. The Note (aka Pure and Easy) [Take 21, March 17, 1971]
    06. I’m in Tune (aka Getting in Tune) [Take 6, March 18, 1971
    07. Behind Blue Eyes (Version 2) [Take 10, March 18, 1971]

    Disc 5: Olympic Sound Studios, London Sessions 1970-72
    01. Pure and Easy
    02. I Don’t Know Myself [B-Side with Unreleased Count-In]
    03. Time Is Passing [Stereo Mix]
    04. Too Much of Anything [Original 1971 Vocal]
    05. Naked Eye [1971 Remake]
    06. Bargain (Early Mix)
    07. Love Ain’t for Keeping (Unedited Mix)
    08. My Wife (Unedited Mix)
    09. Getting in Tune (Take 1 with Jam)
    10. Going Mobile (Alternate Mix)
    11. Song Is Over (Backing Track) [w/ Nicky Hopkins]
    12. When I Was a Boy
    13. Let’s See Action (Unedited Mix)
    14. Relay (Unedited Mix) [Alternate Vocal]
    15. Put the Money Down (Remix with Original Vocal)
    16. Join Together (Unedited Remix)

    Disc 6: Singles & Sessions 1970-72
    01. The Seeker (Original Single Mix)
    02. Here for More (Original Single Mix)
    03. Heaven and Hell (New Stereo Mix)
    04. Water (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix)
    05. I Don’t Know Myself (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix)
    06. Naked Eye (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix)
    07. Postcard (Eel Pie Sound Studio – Original 1970 Mix)
    08. Now I’m a Farmer (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Remix)
    09. The Seeker (Unedited Version)
    10. Water (IBC Version)
    11. I Don’t Know Myself (IBC Version)
    12. Let’s See Action (Original Single Mix)
    13. When I Was a Boy (Original Single Mix)
    14. Join Together (Original Single Mix)
    15. Relay (Original Single Mix)
    16. Waspman (Original Single Mix)
    17. Long Live Rock (Original Olympic Mix)

    Disc 7: Live at the Young Vic, London – April 26, 1971
    01. Love Ain’t for Keeping
    02. Pure and Easy
    03. Young Man Blues
    04. Time Is Passing
    05. Behind Blue Eyes
    06. I Don’t Even Know Myself
    07. Too Much of Anything
    08. Getting in Tune
    09. Bargain

    Disc 8: Live at the Young Vic, London – April 26, 1971
    01. Pinball Wizard
    02. See Me, Feel Me
    03. Baby Don’t You Do It
    04. Water
    05. My Generation
    06. (I’m A) Road Runner
    07. Naked Eye
    08. Bony Moronie
    09. Won’t Get Fooled Again

    Disc 9: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971
    01. Introduction
    02. I Can’t Explain
    03. Substitute
    04. Summertime Blues
    05. My Wife
    06. Baba O’Riley
    07. Behind Blue Eyes
    08. Bargain
    09. Won’t Get Fooled Again
    10. Baby Don’t You Do It
    11. Magic Bus

    Disc 10: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971
    01. Introduction to Tommy
    02. Overture
    03. Amazing Journey
    04. Sparks
    05. Pinball Wizard
    06. See Me Feel Me
    07. My Generation
    08. Naked Eye
    09. Going Down

