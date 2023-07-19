The Who Announce 155-Song Who’s Next/Life House Box Set

The Who have announced a new, 155-track compilation boxset, titled Who’s Next/Life House, complete with a full graphic novel based on the band’s long-shelved science-fiction concept album, Life House. The massive offering is due September 15th.
Among the various packages offered, Who’s Next/Life House arrives as a 3xLP, 4xLP, or 2xCD set including a newly remastered version of the band’s seminal 1971 fifth album and remixed acetates of Pete Townshend’s Life House demos. A 10xCD Super Deluxe edition boasts 89 unreleased tracks, studio session demos and singles taken from 1970 to 1972, and two 1971 concert recordings from London’s Young Vic Theatre and San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium as well as various tour paraphenalia, a band T-shirt, and posters from performances in Sunderland, England on May 7th, 1970 and Denver Coliseum in Denver on December 10th, 1971.
The boxset also provides hefty reading material with a 100-page hardbound book featuring an introduction by Pete Townshend along with archival photos and memorabilia. In addition, The Who will finally unveil Life House – The Graphic Novel, the 172-page visual epic originally slated for release in 2020. The comic was overseen by Townshend personally and written by James Harvey and David Hine, with art by Harvey Max Prentis, letters by Micha Myers, and inks by Mick Gray.
Pre-orders are ongoing via the band’s website. A separate, exclusive release from Tower Records presents 1,000 signed copies of the boxset, available for pre-order here.
The Who still have a few UK shows remaining on their “The Who Hits Back!” tour. Tickets are available here.
Who’s Next/Life House (Super Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
Disc 1: Who’s Next (Remastered)
01. Baba O’Riley
02. Bargain
03. Love Ain’t for Keeping
04. My Wife
05. The Song Is Over
06. Getting in Tune
07. Going Mobile
08. Behind Blue Eyes
09. Won’t Get Fooled Again
Disc 2: Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970 – 1971 – Part 1
01. Teenage Wasteland (Demo)
02. Too Much (Demo)
03. Going Mobile (Demo)
04. There’s a Fortune in Those Hills (Demo)
05. Love Ain’t for Keeping (Demo)
06. Bargain (Demo)
07. Greyhound Girl (Demo)
08. Mary (Alternate Mix) (Demo)
09. Behind Blue Eyes (Demo)
10. Time Is Passing (Demo)
11. Finally, Over (Demo)
12. Baba O’Riley (Original Demo)
Disc 3: Pete Townshend’s Life House Demos 1970 – 1971 – Part 2
01. Pure and Easy (Home Studio Mix) [Demo]
02. Getting in Tune (Alternate Mix) [Demo]
03. Nothing Is Everything (Let’s See Action) [Demo]
04. Won’t Get Fooled Again (Demo)
05. Baba O’Riley (Demo)
06. Song Is Over (2021 Remix) [Demo]
07. Pure and Easy (Olympic Studios Mix) [Demo]
08. Mary (Original Mix) [Demo]
09. Baba O’Riley (First Editing Demo)
10. Song Is Over (Original Demo)
Disc 4: Record Plant, NYC Sessions March 1971
01. Don’t Do It (aka Baby Don’t You Do It) [Take 2, Unedited, March 16, 1971]
02. Won’t Get Fooled Again [Take 13, March 16, 1971]
03. Behind Blue Eyes (Version 1) [Take 15, March 16, 1971]
04. Love Ain’t for Keeping [Take 14, March 17, 1971]
05. The Note (aka Pure and Easy) [Take 21, March 17, 1971]
06. I’m in Tune (aka Getting in Tune) [Take 6, March 18, 1971
07. Behind Blue Eyes (Version 2) [Take 10, March 18, 1971]
Disc 5: Olympic Sound Studios, London Sessions 1970-72
01. Pure and Easy
02. I Don’t Know Myself [B-Side with Unreleased Count-In]
03. Time Is Passing [Stereo Mix]
04. Too Much of Anything [Original 1971 Vocal]
05. Naked Eye [1971 Remake]
06. Bargain (Early Mix)
07. Love Ain’t for Keeping (Unedited Mix)
08. My Wife (Unedited Mix)
09. Getting in Tune (Take 1 with Jam)
10. Going Mobile (Alternate Mix)
11. Song Is Over (Backing Track) [w/ Nicky Hopkins]
12. When I Was a Boy
13. Let’s See Action (Unedited Mix)
14. Relay (Unedited Mix) [Alternate Vocal]
15. Put the Money Down (Remix with Original Vocal)
16. Join Together (Unedited Remix)
Disc 6: Singles & Sessions 1970-72
01. The Seeker (Original Single Mix)
02. Here for More (Original Single Mix)
03. Heaven and Hell (New Stereo Mix)
04. Water (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix)
05. I Don’t Know Myself (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix)
06. Naked Eye (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Unedited Mix)
07. Postcard (Eel Pie Sound Studio – Original 1970 Mix)
08. Now I’m a Farmer (Eel Pie Sound Studio – New Remix)
09. The Seeker (Unedited Version)
10. Water (IBC Version)
11. I Don’t Know Myself (IBC Version)
12. Let’s See Action (Original Single Mix)
13. When I Was a Boy (Original Single Mix)
14. Join Together (Original Single Mix)
15. Relay (Original Single Mix)
16. Waspman (Original Single Mix)
17. Long Live Rock (Original Olympic Mix)
Disc 7: Live at the Young Vic, London – April 26, 1971
01. Love Ain’t for Keeping
02. Pure and Easy
03. Young Man Blues
04. Time Is Passing
05. Behind Blue Eyes
06. I Don’t Even Know Myself
07. Too Much of Anything
08. Getting in Tune
09. Bargain
Disc 8: Live at the Young Vic, London – April 26, 1971
01. Pinball Wizard
02. See Me, Feel Me
03. Baby Don’t You Do It
04. Water
05. My Generation
06. (I’m A) Road Runner
07. Naked Eye
08. Bony Moronie
09. Won’t Get Fooled Again
Disc 9: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971
01. Introduction
02. I Can’t Explain
03. Substitute
04. Summertime Blues
05. My Wife
06. Baba O’Riley
07. Behind Blue Eyes
08. Bargain
09. Won’t Get Fooled Again
10. Baby Don’t You Do It
11. Magic Bus
Disc 10: Live at the Civic Auditorium, San Francisco – December 12, 1971
01. Introduction to Tommy
02. Overture
03. Amazing Journey
04. Sparks
05. Pinball Wizard
06. See Me Feel Me
07. My Generation
08. Naked Eye
09. Going Down