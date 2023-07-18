Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Timothée Chalamet Swam in an “Enormous Vat of Hot Chocolate” While Filming Wonka

"Not scalding, just warm hot chocolate for them to immerse themselves in"

Advertisement
timothee chalamet hot chocolate vat wonka
Wonka (Warner Bros.)
Follow
July 18, 2023 | 11:43am ET

    Timothée Chalamet didn’t have to do much pretending for a Wonka scene in which he swims in actual chocolate, co-writer/director Paul King has revealed.

    In the scene, which was previewed in the first trailer, Chalamet’s Willy Wonka and his friend Noodle (Calah Lane) find themselves “in this huge vat of chocolate,” King told PEOPLE.

    “We actually made an enormous vat of hot chocolate — not scalding, just warm hot chocolate for them to immerse themselves in,” King explained. “So there was there a lot of chocolate around.”

    Related Video

    This vat was made possible by the movie’s “incredible” on-set chocolatier. “She made these incredible concoctions, and we would taste them,” the filmmaker remembered. “They tasted much better than they needed to, because obviously actors are good at pretending things, but the miracle was they tasted every bit as good as they looked.”

    After joking about gaining “about 50 pounds” from taste-testing the chocolate, King noted it was “a miracle that Timmy remains so slim and handsome” and joked, “I’m trying to fatten him up, but it’s hard to do.”

    Advertisement

    Elsewhere in the interview, King described Chalamet’s performance as a “tour de force” which brings “heart to the role” while still being “funny and mischievous and quite mysterious.” This lines up with the actor’s previous comments about what drew him to playing Wonka and how he wanted to be “a Willy that’s full of joy and optimism.”

    Wonka was co-written by King with Simon Farnaby and hits theaters on December 15th. It also features Hugh Grant playing an Oompa Loompa, Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas, and more.

    Before Wonka arrives, Chalamet will reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Twowhich debuts in theaters on November 3rd. He’s also set to do his own singing in a Bob Dylan biopic.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

michael cera almost quit acting juno superbad success

Michael Cera Almost Quit Acting After Superbad and Juno Success

July 17, 2023

Mission Impossible Women

The Mission: Impossible Franchise Can't Seem to Figure Out Women

July 17, 2023

the creator trailer john david washington gareth edwards watch

John David Washington Enters the Battle Against AI in Timely Trailer for The Creator: Watch

July 17, 2023

Elton John and Kevin Spacey

Elton John Testifies in Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Trial

July 17, 2023

Jane Birkin

Jane Birkin, British-French Singer-Actress and Style Icon, Has Died at 76

July 16, 2023

james cameron oceangate movie titan submersible

James Cameron Is Not Making an OceanGate Movie

July 15, 2023

Ron Perlman

Ron Perlman Warns Hollywood Executives: "Be Careful Motherf*cker"

July 14, 2023

consequence weekly news roundup music film tv jack white barbie ryan goseling trump guy fieri porno for pyros

Weekly News Roundup: July 6th-13th, 2023

July 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Timothée Chalamet Swam in an "Enormous Vat of Hot Chocolate" While Filming Wonka

Menu Shop Search Newsletter