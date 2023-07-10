Tina Knowles’ Home Burglarized of Over $1 Million: Report

Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé and Solange, was robbed of seven figures worth of cash and other belongings when her Los Angeles home was burglarized recently, TMZ reports.

A friend of Knowles discovered the break-in while stopping by the house last Wednesday morning. Representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ that an entire safe had been stolen — along with over $1 million in cash and jewelry inside of it.

It’s unclear how the alleged burglars entered the home and removed the safe; police are still investigating, although with no obvious leads. In April, TMZ also reported that a man had been taken into custody after he’d been throwing rocks at Knowles’ home.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" has just finally made its way to North America.