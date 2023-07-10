Menu
Tina Knowles’ Home Burglarized of Over $1 Million: Report

She was reportedly robbed of over seven figures worth of cash and jewels

tina knowles house burglarized report legal news beyonce solange music pop
Beyoncé and Tina Knowles, photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage
July 10, 2023 | 11:14am ET

    Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé and Solange, was robbed of seven figures worth of cash and other belongings when her Los Angeles home was burglarized recently, TMZ reports.

    A friend of Knowles discovered the break-in while stopping by the house last Wednesday morning. Representatives from the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ that an entire safe had been stolen — along with over $1 million in cash and jewelry inside of it.

    It’s unclear how the alleged burglars entered the home and removed the safe; police are still investigating, although with no obvious leads. In April, TMZ also reported that a man had been taken into custody after he’d been throwing rocks at Knowles’ home.

    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” has just finally made its way to North America. Read our recap of her recent Toronto show here, and grab last-minute tickets over at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

