Tkay Maidza Is a “Silent Assassin” on New Single: Stream

Produced by fellow Australian Flume

Tkay Maidza Silent Assassin new single video stream
Tkay Maidza, photo by Dana Trippe
July 6, 2023 | 9:36am ET

    Australia by way of Zimbabwe artist Tkay Maidza has released her new single “Silent Assassin.” Listen to it below.

    “Silent Assassin” was produced by fellow Australian Flume and sees Maidza taking cues from Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes. Over a pummeling club-ready beat, the artist warns listeners not to underestimate her. “You a fool tryna hack on this clip,” she raps. “I’m unanimous/ I’m jigsaw, not a quick fix.”

    Watch the desert-set music video, directed by Milo Lee, below.

    Working with Flume was a dream for our former CoSign, who wrote the song as a statement of self-empowerment and efficacy, boasting the unique sensibilities that separate her from the norm.

    “I like to move in silence, but this song is a reminder that people shouldn’t count me out or underestimate my abilities; they should be afraid when I’m quiet as I come back more evolved,” Maidza said in a press release. “I’ve always wanted to work with Flume and was immediately ecstatic when he played the instrumental for this.”

    “Silent Assassin” follows Maidza’s holiday song “Nights in December.” Last year, she concluded her three-year EP trilogy with Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, and exclusively broke it down track by track for Consequence.

