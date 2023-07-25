Tkay Maidza Announces New Album Sweet Justice, Shares “Ring-A-Ling”: Stream

Tkay Maidza has finally announced the long-awaited follow-up to her 2016 self-titled debut. Sweet Justice, her second LP, arrives November 3rd via 4AD, while lead single “Ring-A-Ling” is out now.

Lesser minds might call Sweet Justice a breakup album, but the project’s title comes more from Maidza’s newfound relationships with friends like Stint, Kaytranada, and Flume — who produced the record — rather than any ill will she could wish toward an ex. “Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years,” the rapper said in a statement. “It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”

Rather than wallowing in the past, “Ring-A-Ling” sees Maidza happily independent in the present. “I wanted to make an empowering song that tells others that my biggest focus are my goals,” our former Artist of the Month said of the single.

Sweet Justice arrives on CD, standard black vinyl, and orange/yellow splatter vinyl, while those who pre-order the standard vinyl will receive an exclusive 7-inch of Maidza’s cover of Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” The artist has performances coming up supporting Lizzo and Flume, while she’ll also perform at Pitchfork Festival Paris in November. Grab tickets to her upcoming shows here.

Maidza’s last project was the Last Year Was Weird EP trilogy, released from 2018 through 2021. Earlier this year, she returned with the single “Silent Assassin.”

Sweet Justice Artwork:

Sweet Justice Tracklist:

01. Love and Other Drugs

02. WUACV

03. Out of Luck (ft. Lolo Zouaï & Amber Mark)

04. What Ya Know

05. Won One

06. Love Again

07. WASP

08. Ghost!

09. Ring-a-Ling

10. Free Throws

11. Silent Assassin

12. Our Way

13. Gone to the West (ft. Duckwrth)

14. Walking On Air

Tkay Maidza 2023 Tour Dates:

07/26 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *

09/08 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

11/10 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival

* = w/ Lizzo

^ = w/ Flume

