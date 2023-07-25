Menu
Tkay Maidza Announces New Album Sweet Justice, Shares “Ring-A-Ling”: Stream

Out November 3rd

Tkay Maidza, photo by Dana Trippe
July 25, 2023 | 1:16pm ET

    Tkay Maidza has finally announced the long-awaited follow-up to her 2016 self-titled debut. Sweet Justice, her second LP, arrives November 3rd via 4AD, while lead single “Ring-A-Ling” is out now.

    Lesser minds might call Sweet Justice a breakup album, but the project’s title comes more from Maidza’s newfound relationships with friends like Stint, Kaytranada, and Flume — who produced the record — rather than any ill will she could wish toward an ex. “Sweet Justice was a way for me to channel my emotions from what I’ve experienced in the last two years,” the rapper said in a statement. “It’s a diary of things and thoughts I’ve kept to myself. Making the record was a healing experience and I’m grateful to have worked with producers who have inspired me throughout my career.”

    Rather than wallowing in the past, “Ring-A-Ling” sees Maidza happily independent in the present. “I wanted to make an empowering song that tells others that my biggest focus are my goals,” our former Artist of the Month said of the single.

    Related Video

    Sweet Justice arrives on CD, standard black vinyl, and orange/yellow splatter vinyl, while those who pre-order the standard vinyl will receive an exclusive 7-inch of Maidza’s cover of Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” The artist has performances coming up supporting Lizzo and Flume, while she’ll also perform at Pitchfork Festival Paris in November. Grab tickets to her upcoming shows here.

    Maidza’s last project was the Last Year Was Weird EP trilogy, released from 2018 through 2021. Earlier this year, she returned with the single “Silent Assassin.”

    Sweet Justice Artwork:

    Tkay Maidza Sweet Justice album artwork

    Sweet Justice Tracklist:
    01. Love and Other Drugs
    02. WUACV
    03. Out of Luck (ft. Lolo Zouaï & Amber Mark)
    04. What Ya Know
    05. Won One
    06. Love Again
    07. WASP
    08. Ghost!
    09. Ring-a-Ling
    10. Free Throws
    11. Silent Assassin
    12. Our Way
    13. Gone to the West (ft. Duckwrth)
    14. Walking On Air

    Tkay Maidza 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/26 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *
    09/08 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^
    11/10 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival

    * = w/ Lizzo
    ^ = w/ Flume

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

