Tom Cruise Threatens to Keep Making Mission: Impossible Movies Until He’s 80

All in the name of matching Harrison Ford

tom cruise keep making mission impossible movies 80 years old
Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout (Paramount)
July 5, 2023 | 12:30pm ET

    Tom Cruise may have just turned 61, but he doesn’t have any plans to stop making Mission: Impossible movies anytime soon. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the actor said he wants to match 80-year-old Harrison Ford, who recently filmed the fifth installment of Indiana Jones.

    “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise said. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

    Just like Ford — who suffered a shoulder injury on the set of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — Cruise still does his own death-defying stunts while playing IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This includes an insane jump off a big ass mountain in the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which marks the seventh installment in the franchise.

    In the past, Cruise broke his ankle while jumping from one building to another during the filming of 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but that clearly hasn’t stopped him from sprinting full speed ahead.

    It’s worth noting that Ford himself has said he doesn’t plan on retiring from Hollywood after hanging up his hat as Indiana Jones. “I don’t do well when I don’t have work,” he explained. “I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my jones.”

    Before Dead Reckoning Part One lands in theaters on July 12th, be sure to check out our review and our list of 61 facts to celebrate Cruise’s 61st birthday. Its sequel, Dead Reckoning Part Two, is scheduled to be released on June 28th, 2024.

