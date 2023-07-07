TOMORROW X TOGETHER and The Jonas Brothers have finally revealed their new collaborative single, “Do It Like That.” Watch the video below.

The upbeat, summery song shows off the playful pop sound The Jonas Brothers have dealt in for over a decade, and also provides plenty of room for TXT to share the kind of choreography their fan base, MOA, knows and loves. The track was produced by Ryan Tedder.

The Jonas Brothers have been busy celebrating their 2023 release, The Album, with a limited Broadway run and an upcoming tour that will feature five of the group’s beloved albums performed every night. Get tickets here.

Meanwhile, TXT (our May cover stars) continue on with preparations for their headline slot at Lollapalooza, along with tour dates down the road in Indonesia, and the Philippines. You can find tickets here.

