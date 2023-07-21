Tony Bennett, Legendary Voice of American Standards, Dead at 96

Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

The singer’s publicist, Sylvia Weiner, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Friday morning, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause of death, but Bennett had been battling Alzheimer’s disease.

No one was more surprised by the duration and arc of Bennett’s career than Bennett himself.

“I can’t tell you how fortunate I feel about all this,” Bennett said during a 2006 interview, on the occasion of his 80th birthday. “I never really thought I’d be doing it this long… and it’s so much more than I ever imagined it would be. So I’m just thrilled.”

Bennett went out on a high note, too. Having been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, he kept working as able, bringing his performing career to a close with duet partner Lady Gaga and a pair of triumphant concerts during August of 2021 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall — a week after his 95th birthday. He and Gaga released their second album, Love For Sale, during the fall of 2021. The collaborative LP launched atop the Billboard 200 at No. 8 (chart dated October 16th).

His passing ends what was arguably the greatest career of any popular music singer, who Frank Sinatra famously proclaimed “the best singer in the business.” Bennett certainly had the numbers of a genuine icon, with more than 60 studio albums and worldwide sales of more than 50 million records, appearing on the charts every decade of his recording career.

He won 19 Grammy Awards, including a 2001 Lifetime Achievement prize, and a pair of primetime Emmy Awards and was a Kennedy Center Honoree and a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master. He holds two Guinness World Records: one as the oldest person to have a No. 1 album in the U.S. at 88 for 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, his first Gaga collaboration; the other for the longest time (68 years, 342 days) between releasing the same single, “Fascination Rhythm.”

Bennett was also recognized as a painter, with works commissioned by the United Nations and Kentucky Derby and one, Central Park, hanging in the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees gave him a Humanitarian Award in 2007, the same year he was inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame.