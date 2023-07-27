Tori Amos Covers Two Sinead O’Connor Songs at San Francisco Show: Watch

Tori Amos, like many of us, is mourning Sinead O’Connor, who died on Wednesday (July 26th) at the age of 56. During her show in San Francisco that evening, Amos paid tribute to the Irish icon by covering two of her songs, “I Am Stretched on Your Grave” and “Three Babies.”

“This is a person who’s powerful, who wrote incredible music, and we honor her tonight,” Amos said ahead of performing her own song “Crucify,” also praising O’Connor for her speaking out against abuse in the Catholic church.

Amos later went into “I Am Stretched on Your Grave.” While the original is backed by a soulful, peppy beat, Amos’ rendition featured only her and her piano, making it feel particularly ominous. She then seamlessly transitioned into a faithful version of “Three Babies”; both songs were originally featured on O’Connor’s 1990 breakout album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

Related Video

You can watch fan-captured footage of Amos’ tribute to Sinead O’Connor below.

Amos has just wrapped up her tour dates in support of her 2021 album Ocean to Ocean. Last year, she also commemorated the 30th anniversary of her debut album Little Earthquakes with a graphic novel containing stories inspired by the record, written by authors like Margaret Atwood, Neil Gaiman, and more.

