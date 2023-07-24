Menu
Singer Tori Kelly Hospitalized for Blood Clots: Report

Sources say her condition is "really serious"

Tori Kelly, photo via Instagram
July 24, 2023 | 5:45pm ET

    Gospel-pop singer Tori Kelly is in the ICU and being treated for blood clots around some of her vital organs, TMZ reports.

    Kelly, 30, was reportedly at dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday night (July 23rd) when she began experiencing heart palpitations, and then passed out “for a while.” She was carried outside and transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she’s currently in the ICU.

    Doctors have reportedly discovered clots in Kelly’s legs and lungs, and are still working to determine if any clots are around her heart. TMZ adds that she has been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization, and her condition is “really serious.”

    In addition to being nominated for Best New Artist at the 2016 Grammy Awards, Kelly’s 2018 sophomore album Hiding Place won Best Gospel Album, and her track  “Never Alone” from that album won Best Gospel Performance/Song. She also had a voice role in Illumination’s 2016 animated comedy Sing.

    Kelly is set to release a new EP called Tori on Friday, July 28th.

