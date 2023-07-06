Tracy Chapman Says She’s “Honored” by Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Cover Going No. 1 on Country Chart

Earlier this week, Tracy Chapman became the first Black woman in history to have the sole songwriting credit on a No. 1 country hit, thanks to Luke Combs’ rendition of her 1988 classic “Fast Car.” Now, the reclusive artist has reacted by saying she is “honored” by the distinction and “grateful” for finding new fans.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told Billboard in a statement. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.'”

Combs’ cover landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart dated July 8th. Earlier this month, the Gettin’ Old single surpassed the Hot 100 peak of Chapman’s original when it rose from No. 8 to No. 4. The hit has a chance at topping the latter chart in the coming weeks — it currently sits one spot below “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen’s juggernaut that’s spent 13 weeks at No. 1.

The original “Fast Car” peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. Released as the first single from Chapman’s 1988 self-titled debut album, it earned Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She took home a trophy in the latter category.

For his part, Combs described “Fast Car” as his “first favorite song” to Music Mayhem and recalled listening to it while riding in his dad’s truck “when I was probably four years old.” Combs continued, “He had a tape cassette player in there, and I have the original cassette — my dad brought it to me a couple of years ago… I have the one, and I have it in my shop.”

You can catch Combs performing his “Fast Car” cover on his massive world tour. Grab your seats here.