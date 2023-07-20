Travis Scott has announced the first single off of his upcoming album Utopia, and it’s a big one. Entitled “K-POP,” the track is a collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. It will premiere on Friday, July 21st.

Update: Scott has officially shared “K-POP.” With an upbeat arrangement, the track demonstrates the three artists’ distinct creative voices, blending them effortlessly and creating a grooving, moody pop sound. Stream the song below.

Utopia serves as the follow-up to Scott’s 2018 album, Astroworld. It marks his fourth full-length to date and his first release since the 2021 crowd crush at his Astroworld music festival that left 10 people dead and thousands injured. In late June, a grand jury declined to criminally indict Scott for the deaths at Astroworld festival.

Advertisement

Related Video

A release date for Utopia has not yet been announced, but Scott is set to premiere the album during a concert at the Egyptian pyramids on July 28th.

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, recently released a new track of his own, “Where She Goes.” In May, he shared the single’s music video, which featured brief cameos from Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Dominic Fike, soccer star Ronaldinho, and more. As for The Weeknd, his TV show The Idol may have received more negative press coverage than he would’ve preferred, but that hasn’t stopped the release of the songs from its soundtrack. Last month, The Weeknd was featured on “One of the Girls,” a track from the show featuring two of its other stars, Lily-Rose Depp and BLACKPINK’s Jennie.