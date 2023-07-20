Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Travis Scott Announces New Single “KPOP” Featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd

The collaboration appears on Scott's new album, Utopia

Advertisement
Travis Scott / Bad Bunny / The Weeknd
The Weeknd (photo by Natalie Somekh) / Travis Scott (photo by Amy Price) / Bad Bunny (photo via Getty)
July 19, 2023 | 10:09pm ET

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

danny elfman sexual harassment settlement

Danny Elfman Settled a Sexual Harassment Allegation for $830,000: Report

July 19, 2023

The Pretenders 2023 tour dates tickets Guns N' Roses

The Pretenders Announce US Headlining Tour

July 19, 2023

mondo generator death march

Mondo Generator (Nick Oliveri) Announce New Album, Unleash "Death March": Stream

July 19, 2023

lizzo radiohead creep karaoke pop alternative rock music news watch listen

Lizzo Sings "Creep" at Karaoke, Feels So Fucking Special: Watch

July 19, 2023

jun seventeen psycho interview follow to seoul fan chant

Fan Chant: JUN of SEVENTEEN Talks Solo Song "PSYCHO" and Finding a "Charm of My Own"

July 19, 2023

Live Nation Offering 4 Tickets for $80 All-In Package for Thousands of Summer Concerts

July 19, 2023

poppy new album zig

Poppy Announces New Album, Shares New Single "Knockoff": Stream

July 19, 2023

harry styles daylight new music video official wet leg wet dream pop indie music news listen stream

Harry Styles Shares Official Music Video for “Daylight”: Watch

July 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Travis Scott Announces New Single "KPOP" Featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd

Menu Shop Search Newsletter