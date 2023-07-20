Travis Scott Announces New Single “KPOP” Featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd

Travis Scott has announced the first single off of his upcoming album Utopia, and it’s a big one. Entitled “KPOP,” the track is a collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. It will premiere on Friday, July 21st.

Utopia serves as the follow-up to Scott’s 2018 album, Astroworld. It marks his fourth full-length to date and his first release since the 2021 crowd crush at his Astroworld music festival that left 10 people dead and thousands injured. In late June, a grand jury declined to criminally indict Scott for the deaths at Astroworld festival.

A release date for Utopia has not yet been announced, but Scott is set to premiere the album during a concert at the Egyptian pyramids on July 28th.