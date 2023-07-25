Menu
Travis Scott Dropping New Album Utopia and Movie Circus Maximus This Week

"Surreal and psychedelic" film is co-directed by Gaspar Noé and Harmony Korine

travis scott utopia new album circus maximus movie release date
Travis Scott, photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage
July 25, 2023 | 2:51pm ET

    Travis Scott has revealed his fourth studio album, Utopia, is dropping this Friday, July 28th. Music from the project will be featured in a new film called Circus Maximus, which is set to hit theaters one day earlier.

    Utopia marks the follow-up to Scott’s 2018 album, Astroworld, and is his first full-length since the 2021 crowd crush at his Astroworld music festival that left 10 people dead and thousands injured. It includes the first single, “K-POP,” a collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. See the first of five album covers below; pre-orders are ongoing.

    Scott wrote Circus Maximus and co-directed it with Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph. Though the poster says the movie was produced by A24, Pitchfork reports the studio has clarified it was not involved with the film. Check out the trailer below.

    Related Video

    In a press release, the movie is described as “a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album Utopia. The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes.”

    Circus Maximus will exclusively play at select AMC theaters throughout the US beginning Thursday, July 27th. Pick up your tickets here.

    Scott will also promote Utopia with a livestream event at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, which is still scheduled for July 28th despite rumors of its cancellation.

    Utopia Artwork:

    travis scott new album utopia artwork release date

Artists

