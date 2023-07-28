Menu
Travis Scott Drops New Album Utopia: Stream

Follow-up to 2018's Astroworld is finally here

travis scott utopia new album stream
Travis Scott, photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage
July 28, 2023 | 12:05am ET

    Travis Scott has finally released his much-anticipated fourth studio album, Utopia, via Cactus Jack and Epic Records. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Utopia is the follow-up to Scott’s 2018 album, Astroworld, and arrives as Scott’s first full-length since the crowd crush at his 2021 Astroworld music festival that left 10 people dead and thousands more injured. Last month, a grand jury declined to criminally indict Scott for the deaths at Astroworld.

    Ahead of the album’s release, Scott shared the lead single, “K-POP,” a collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. Music from Utopia is also featured in Scott’s new film, Circus Maximus, which premiered at select AMC theaters beginning on Thursday night. The Houston native wrote the movie and co-directed it with Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph.

    Scott was also set to promote Utopia with a livestream event at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, which was officially canceled by Live Nation Middle East due to “complex production issues” on Wednesday. Earlier this month, multiple reports surfaced about its cancellation that were then refuted by the concert promoter. Scott later told fans that Live Nation needs “a bit [more] time to set lay on lands.”

    Utopia Artwork:

    Travis Scott's Utopia

    Utopia Tracklist:
    01. Hyaena
    02. Thank God
    03. Modern Jam
    04. My Eyes
    05. God’s Country
    06/ Sirens
    07. Meltdown
    08. Fein
    09. Delresto (Echoes)
    10. I Know?
    11. Topia Twins
    12. Circus Maximus
    13. Parasail
    14. Skitzo
    15. Lost Forever
    16. Loooove
    17. K-Pop
    18. Telekinesis
    19. Til Further Notice

