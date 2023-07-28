Travis Scott Drops New Album Utopia: Stream

Travis Scott has finally released his much-anticipated fourth studio album, Utopia, via Cactus Jack and Epic Records. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Utopia is the follow-up to Scott’s 2018 album, Astroworld, and arrives as Scott’s first full-length since the crowd crush at his 2021 Astroworld music festival that left 10 people dead and thousands more injured. Last month, a grand jury declined to criminally indict Scott for the deaths at Astroworld.

Ahead of the album’s release, Scott shared the lead single, “K-POP,” a collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. Music from Utopia is also featured in Scott’s new film, Circus Maximus, which premiered at select AMC theaters beginning on Thursday night. The Houston native wrote the movie and co-directed it with Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph.

Scott was also set to promote Utopia with a livestream event at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, which was officially canceled by Live Nation Middle East due to “complex production issues” on Wednesday. Earlier this month, multiple reports surfaced about its cancellation that were then refuted by the concert promoter. Scott later told fans that Live Nation needs “a bit [more] time to set lay on lands.”

Utopia Artwork:

Utopia Tracklist:

01. Hyaena

02. Thank God

03. Modern Jam

04. My Eyes

05. God’s Country

06/ Sirens

07. Meltdown

08. Fein

09. Delresto (Echoes)

10. I Know?

11. Topia Twins

12. Circus Maximus

13. Parasail

14. Skitzo

15. Lost Forever

16. Loooove

17. K-Pop

18. Telekinesis

19. Til Further Notice