Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Continues as Las Vegas Police Serve Search Warrant

The murder of Tupac Shakur remains unsolved more than 25 years later, but it appears there has been a possible breakthrough, as a search warrant was issued this week in connection with the case.

According to a report from The Associated Press, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the warrant was executed in nearby Henderson, Nevada. No further details were provided about the search due to it being an open investigation.

Shakur was fatally shot on September 7th, 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. After being taken to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada and put on life support, he remained in the ICU until September 13th, when he died from internal bleeding at the age of 25.

This is a developing story…