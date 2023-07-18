Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Continues as Las Vegas Police Serve Search Warrant

More than 25 years later, there could be a breakthrough

Advertisement
tupac shakur murder investigation las vegas police search warrant
Tupac Shakur, photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Follow
July 18, 2023 | 4:38pm ET

    The murder of Tupac Shakur remains unsolved more than 25 years later, but it appears there has been a possible breakthrough, as a search warrant was issued this week in connection with the case.

    According to a report from The Associated Press, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the warrant was executed in nearby Henderson, Nevada. No further details were provided about the search due to it being an open investigation.

    Shakur was fatally shot on September 7th, 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. After being taken to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada and put on life support, he remained in the ICU until September 13th, when he died from internal bleeding at the age of 25.

    Related Video

    This is a developing story…

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Nas to release Magic 2

NAS Announces New Album Magic 2 Dropping on Friday

July 18, 2023

lucinda williams fall 2023 don't tell anybody the secrets tour

Lucinda Williams Announces Fall 2023 Tour

July 18, 2023

Rock band Godsmack

Godsmack Announce New Leg of 2023 North American Tour Dates

July 18, 2023

Industrial Photo Gallery

The Visual Power of Industrial Music: Live Photos of Nine Inch Nails, Skinny Puppy, Ministry, Filter, and More

July 18, 2023

beabadoobee the way things go new song single stream watch video live 2023 tour dates

beabadoobee Finds Solace in the Passage of Time on New Song "the way things go": Stream

July 18, 2023

The Armed Everything's Glitter new song single stream watch music video David Bowie

The Armed Take Inspiration from David Bowie for New Song "Everything’s Glitter": Stream

July 18, 2023

harms way silent wolf stream

Harm's Way Announce New Album, Unleash Lead Single "Silent Wolf": Stream

July 18, 2023

Jason Aldean try that in a small town song video lynching site

Jason Aldean Stokes Violence with New Music Video Filmed at Lynching Site

July 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Continues as Las Vegas Police Serve Search Warrant

Menu Shop Search Newsletter