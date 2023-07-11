The popular video game franchise Twisted Metal has been turned into a live-action television series set to hit Peacock on July 27th. In a new trailer, Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett, and Samoa Joe bring the demolition derby to life. Watch below.

“20 years ago, the world fell to shit,” Mackie’s John Doe explains in the trailer. To survive his post-apocalyptic existence, Doe becomes a mule of sorts, delivering cargo to boarded up cities — and shooting out enemies in between. Along the way, he meets Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), a reticent car thief, and Sweet Tooth, Twisted Metal’s iconic villain, played here by Samoa Joe and voiced by Will Arnett.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) helmed the 10-episode series from a story by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the apocalyptic masterminds behind Deadpool and Zombieland. The trio executive produce alongside Arnett, Mackie, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Hermen Hulst. Thomas Haden Church rounds out the main cast, while Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, Jason Mantzoukas, and Lou Beatty Jr. guest star.

Mackie last appeared alongside Natalie Morales and Missi Pyle in If You Were the Last, and also featured in Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ rom-com Ghosted.