Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Twisted Metal Trailer Previews a Bloody Demolition Derby: Watch

Starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Will Arnett, the series comes to Peacock on July 27th

Advertisement
Twisted Metal (Peacock)
Twisted Metal (Peacock)
July 10, 2023 | 10:56pm ET

    The popular video game franchise Twisted Metal has been turned into a live-action television series set to hit Peacock on July 27th. In a new trailer, Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett, and Samoa Joe bring the demolition derby to life. Watch below.

    “20 years ago, the world fell to shit,” Mackie’s John Doe explains in the trailer. To survive his post-apocalyptic existence, Doe becomes a mule of sorts, delivering cargo to boarded up cities — and shooting out enemies in between. Along the way, he meets Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), a reticent car thief, and Sweet Tooth, Twisted Metal’s iconic villain, played here by Samoa Joe and voiced by Will Arnett.

    Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) helmed the 10-episode series from a story by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the apocalyptic masterminds behind Deadpool and Zombieland. The trio executive produce alongside Arnett, Mackie, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Hermen Hulst. Thomas Haden Church rounds out the main cast, while Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, Jason Mantzoukas, and Lou Beatty Jr. guest star.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Mackie last appeared alongside Natalie Morales and Missi Pyle in If You Were the Last, and also featured in Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ rom-com Ghosted

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Lil Uzi Vert billboard 200 no 1 rap album pink tape morgan wallen

Lil Uzi Vert Topples Morgan Wallen with First No. 1 Rap Album of 2023

July 10, 2023

the office rainn wilson unhappy dwight schrute bill maher interview tv sitcom news

Rainn Wilson Says Filming The Office Made Him "Mostly Unhappy": "It Wasn't Enough"

July 10, 2023

ozzy osbourne power trip statement

Ozzy Osbourne Bows Out of Power Trip Festival: "My Body Is Telling Me That I’m Just Not Ready Yet"

July 10, 2023

billy white jr obituary

Billy White Jr., Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Cross Logo Artist, Has Died

July 10, 2023

barbie i'm just ken ryan gosling greta gerwig movie film soundtrack news listen watch

Ryan Gosling Sings Barbie Song "I'm Just Ken" with Slash on Guitar

July 10, 2023

amazon prime day deals 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals for Music and Pop Culture Fans

July 10, 2023

madonna health condition update road to recovery

Madonna Gives Update on Her Condition: "I'm on the Road to Recovery"

July 10, 2023

Jack White / Guy Fieri and Trump

Jack White Lashes Out at Guy Fieri for Normalizing Donald Trump

July 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Twisted Metal Trailer Previews a Bloody Demolition Derby: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter