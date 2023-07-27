Tyler Childers Announces New Album Rustin’ in the Rain, Shares “In Your Love”: Stream

Tyler Childers has announced his new album, Rustin’ in the Rain, out September 8th via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records. As a preview, he’s shared the lead single, “In Your Love.” Stream it below.

“This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis,” Childers explained in a statement. “Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

Meanwhile, “In Your Love” arrives with a music video that was written by the current Poet Laureate of Kentucky, Silas House, who came up with the story idea with Jason Kyle Howard. The Bryan Schlam-directed clip depicts the love story of two men (played by Colton Haynes and James Scully) in 1950s rural Appalachia. Watch it below.

In a statement, House explained the significance of the video. “As a gay teenager who loved country music, I could have never imagined seeing myself in a video. That visibility matters,” he said. ” There have always been LGBTQ people in rural places and finally we’re seeing that portrayed in a country music video. Tyler and I both felt the attention to detail about rural life was very important, so we made sure that the house and the people looked realistic for the time period instead of the stereotypes of country people that have become so ingrained in the public consciousness.”

House continued, “We used our own family pictures as references. We wanted to tell as complex a story as we could in four minutes, not only about a gay couple, but also about rural people. We wanted to show their joy and their sorrow — all the things that make up a complex life. Too often simplistic notions are pushed about both rural and LGBTQ people, so we did everything we could to make this story as rich and layered as possible.”

Childers and his band The Food Stamps are currently on his “Send in the Hounds Tour” in support of last year’s Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? through late September; grab your tickets here.

Rustin’ in the Rain Artwork: