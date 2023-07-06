U.S. Army Member Pleads Not Guilty to Beyond Wonderland Shooting

The U.S. Army member accused of killing two people after opening fire at the Beyond Wonderland festival in Washington last month has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges, according to the Seattle Times.

James M. Kelly, 26, faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree domestic violence assault.

He is accused of killing Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26, and injuring three other people in the June 17th shooting that occurred at one of the campgrounds outside of Gorge Amphitheate in George, Washington. A detective shot Kelly and police arrested him.

A motive for the shooting has not been established, but Kelly reportedly told investigators that he was experiencing hallucinations after taking psychedelic mushrooms.

Kelly is being held without bond. His next hearing is scheduled for July 25th. If convicted of the charges, he faces life in pirson.

Beyond Wonderland was a two-day EDM festival put on by Insomniac Events. Following the shooting, the second day of the festival was canceled.