Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Says Listening to AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses Has Helped Him During War

"I don't understand all the words, but I like the energy of AC/DC"

AC/DC Zelensky Guns N Roses
AC/DC (photo by Heather Kaplan), Volodymyr Zelensky (via CNN), and Guns N Roses (photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images)
July 6, 2023 | 11:16am ET

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has no doubt been under a lot of pressure and stress over the past year and a half, as his country has faced a nonstop military offensive by Russia. While his main focus is certainly the war, the Ukraine leader tells CNN that he turns to music for brief moments of welcome distraction during these difficult times, specifically such acts as AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, and Eric Clapton.

    While speaking with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Zelensky was asked if he ever takes moments for himself as Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia on a daily basis. “I have such moments,” he replied. “Important to be in silence, to be alone. Alone, how can I be alone? Alone I can be with music or with a book, and early, early in the morning when there are no sounds, no people, nobody. I can just read. Think, think. And the music helps really.”

    When asked specifically by Burnett what kind of music he listens to, Zelensky responded, “I like AC/DC, and Ukrainian music. Of course, I like Ukrainian music a lot because Ukrainian, that’s native language. That’s why you understand not only music, you understand words, et cetera. AC/DC, I don’t understand all the words [laughs], but I like the energy of AC/DC. I like Eric Clapton, Guns N’ Roses… Maybe it’s too old music?”

    Zelensky went on to say that he mostly listens to the music while working out early in the morning.

    Guns N’ Roses shared a link to the CNN interview on Twitter, commenting, “Among good company.”

    In an ideal world, the war will end sooner than later, perhaps allowing Zelensky to attend the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, this October. There, he’d be able to see AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses, along with Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, and Tool (tickets available here). In addition to the Power Trip date, GN’R are also kicking off a full North American tour in early August (tickets here).

    Watch Volodymyr Zelensky discuss his love of AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, and Eric Clapton with CNN’s Erin Burnett below.

