Win a Vinyl Copy of the Wednesday Original Series Soundtrack

While Netflix was quick to confirm a Season 2 for the hit series Wednesday, there’s no firm date on when we’ll return to Nevermore Academy. Luckily, our (black) hearts can keep beating to the sounds of the show when Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon’s Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack lands in physical form on July 21st.

To celebrate the release, we’re giving away five (5) vinyl copies of the Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack. This 2xLP collection is pressed on “Purple Goth with Smoky Shadow” vinyl and house in full-color gatefold and inner sleeves featuring stills from the Netflix show.

Across the album’s 33 tracks, you can relive the highs and lows of Wednesday Addams’ Nevermore journey and celebrate the macabre work of Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon. Though the soundtrack doesn’t feature The Cramps’ version of “Goo Goo Muck,” which served as the backdrop for Jenna Ortega‘s memorable goth dance scene (featured on the LP’s artwork!), there are plenty of moving orchestral numbers courtesy of Elfman and Bacon.

The giveaway will run from July 10th to July 28th. Enter below for your chance to win, and see below for the Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack vinyl artwork and tracklist.

Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack Tracklist:

Side A

01. Wednesday Main Titles – Danny Elfman

02. Thing Follows Rowen

03. Morticia and Wednesday

04. Secret Library

05. Scorpion Flashback

06. The Monster

07. Family Day

08. Burning Outcasts

Side B

09. Wednesday on the Case

10. Dress Shopping

11. Gomez Accused of Murder

12. A Dove and a Raven

13. Gomez’ Story

14. A More Than Adequate Father

15. It’s A Snood

16. Morticia’s Yearbook

17. Devious Plan

18. I Will Find You

Side C

19. Searching the House

20. The Monster Is Here!

21. Uncle Fester

22. Annoying Distractions

23. Fester and Wednesday Stakeout

24. Let’s Roll

25. Stabbed in the Back

26. First Kiss

Side D

27. Wednesday Packs Up

28. Crackstone Rises

29. Goody Heals Wednesday

30. Enid To The Rescue

31. The Hug

32. The End…?

33. End Credits