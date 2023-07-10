Win a Vinyl Copy of the Wednesday Original Series Soundtrack

While Netflix was quick to confirm a Season 2 for the hit series Wednesday, there’s no firm date on when we’ll return to Nevermore Academy. Luckily, our (black) hearts can keep beating to the sounds of the show when Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon’s Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack lands in physical form on July 21st.
To celebrate the release, we’re giving away five (5) vinyl copies of the Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack. This 2xLP collection is pressed on “Purple Goth with Smoky Shadow” vinyl and house in full-color gatefold and inner sleeves featuring stills from the Netflix show.
Across the album’s 33 tracks, you can relive the highs and lows of Wednesday Addams’ Nevermore journey and celebrate the macabre work of Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon. Though the soundtrack doesn’t feature The Cramps’ version of “Goo Goo Muck,” which served as the backdrop for Jenna Ortega‘s memorable goth dance scene (featured on the LP’s artwork!), there are plenty of moving orchestral numbers courtesy of Elfman and Bacon.
The giveaway will run from July 10th to July 28th. Enter below for your chance to win, and see below for the Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack vinyl artwork and tracklist.
Win Wednesday - Original Series Soundtrack on Vinyl
Entry requires enrollment in Consequence’s “Stream On” and the Lakeshore Records newsletters.
Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack Tracklist:
Side A
01. Wednesday Main Titles – Danny Elfman
02. Thing Follows Rowen
03. Morticia and Wednesday
04. Secret Library
05. Scorpion Flashback
06. The Monster
07. Family Day
08. Burning Outcasts
Side B
09. Wednesday on the Case
10. Dress Shopping
11. Gomez Accused of Murder
12. A Dove and a Raven
13. Gomez’ Story
14. A More Than Adequate Father
15. It’s A Snood
16. Morticia’s Yearbook
17. Devious Plan
18. I Will Find You
Side C
19. Searching the House
20. The Monster Is Here!
21. Uncle Fester
22. Annoying Distractions
23. Fester and Wednesday Stakeout
24. Let’s Roll
25. Stabbed in the Back
26. First Kiss
Side D
27. Wednesday Packs Up
28. Crackstone Rises
29. Goody Heals Wednesday
30. Enid To The Rescue
31. The Hug
32. The End…?
33. End Credits