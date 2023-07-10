Menu
Win a Vinyl Copy of the Wednesday Original Series Soundtrack

Relive the highs and lows of Nevermore Academy on Purple Goth vinyl

wednesday vinyl soundtrack win giveaway netflix
Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack (Lakeshore Records)
Consequence Staff
July 10, 2023 | 9:15am ET

    While Netflix was quick to confirm a Season 2 for the hit series Wednesday, there’s no firm date on when we’ll return to Nevermore Academy. Luckily, our (black) hearts can keep beating to the sounds of the show when Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon’s Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack lands in physical form on July 21st.

    To celebrate the release, we’re giving away five (5) vinyl copies of the Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack. This 2xLP collection is pressed on “Purple Goth with Smoky Shadow” vinyl and house in full-color gatefold and inner sleeves featuring stills from the Netflix show.

    Across the album’s 33 tracks, you can relive the highs and lows of Wednesday Addams’ Nevermore journey and celebrate the macabre work of Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon. Though the soundtrack doesn’t feature The Cramps’ version of “Goo Goo Muck,” which served as the backdrop for Jenna Ortega‘s memorable goth dance scene (featured on the LP’s artwork!), there are plenty of moving orchestral numbers courtesy of Elfman and Bacon.

    The giveaway will run from July 10th to July 28th. Enter below for your chance to win, and see below for the Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack vinyl artwork and tracklist.

    Win Wednesday - Original Series Soundtrack on Vinyl

    Entry requires enrollment in Consequence’s “Stream On” and the Lakeshore Records newsletters.

    wednesday original series soundtrack netflix giveawy win artwork vinyl lp

    Wednesday — Original Series Soundtrack Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. Wednesday Main Titles – Danny Elfman
    02. Thing Follows Rowen
    03. Morticia and Wednesday
    04. Secret Library
    05. Scorpion Flashback
    06. The Monster
    07. Family Day
    08. Burning Outcasts
    Side B
    09. Wednesday on the Case
    10. Dress Shopping
    11. Gomez Accused of Murder
    12. A Dove and a Raven
    13. Gomez’ Story
    14. A More Than Adequate Father
    15. It’s A Snood
    16. Morticia’s Yearbook
    17. Devious Plan
    18. I Will Find You
    Side C
    19. Searching the House
    20. The Monster Is Here!
    21. Uncle Fester
    22. Annoying Distractions
    23. Fester and Wednesday Stakeout
    24. Let’s Roll
    25. Stabbed in the Back
    26. First Kiss
    Side D
    27. Wednesday Packs Up
    28. Crackstone Rises
    29. Goody Heals Wednesday
    30. Enid To The Rescue
    31. The Hug
    32. The End…?
    33. End Credits

