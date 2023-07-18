Wiz Khalifa throws out first pitch at Pirates game while on shrooms

Wiz Khalifa had the honors of throwing out the first pitch prior to tonight’s Pittsburgh Pirates game — and he did so while on shrooms.

“Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” the rapper tweeted prior to taking the mound. “Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy.” The magic mushrooms didn’t seem to have much of an effect on Khalifa’s abilities, as he managed to get the ball across home plate — albeit a bit outside.

Khalifa letter enjoyed some munchies in the form of Cracker Jack.

It’s worth noting that Khalifa isn’t the first person to take a Pittsburgh Pirates mound while under the influence. Back in 1970, Dock Ellis famously threw a no-hitter while on acid.

Related Video

Earlier this month, Khalifa kicked off “High School Reunion Tour” with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, and Warren G. The 33-city outing runs through the end of August and tickets are available to purchase here.

Just a regular Monday for Wiz Khalifa (via @justdelossantos) pic.twitter.com/g4bkltEdSj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 18, 2023

Wiz Khalifa tossed out the first pitch at the Pirates game 🔥 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/0glFNRDUD3 — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) July 18, 2023

Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) July 17, 2023