Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH have announced a Fall 2023 headlining North American tour, featuring support from Nita Strauss.

The outing kicks off November 4th in Milwaukee and runs through a December 9th show in Los Angeles. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (July 19th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND, while general sales start on Friday (July 21st). Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The headlining run comes in addition to Mammoth WVH’s previously announced dates supporting Alter Bridge and Metallica. Overall, Mammoth have more than 50 North American shows on their upcoming schedule.

The new Mammoth WVH album, Mammoth II, will arrive on August 4th. It once again features Wolfgang handling all vocals and instruments on every track.

Nita Strauss, who is touring extensively this summer as Alice Cooper’s guitarist, will be out in support of her recently released new solo album, The Call of the Void.

See Mammoth WVH’s tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Mammoth WVH’s 2023 Tour Dates:

08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Event Complex *

08/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

08/04 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium #

08/05 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino Outdoors *

08/07 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

08/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

08/10 – Quebec City, QC @ Agora Port de Québec *

08/11 – Montreal, CA @ Olympic Stadium #

08/12 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *

08/13 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena *

08/16 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair 2023 *

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium #

08/19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater *

08/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *

08/22 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre !

08/25 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

08/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades !

08/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC !

08/30 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater !

09/01 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium #

09/03 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

09/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre !

09/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ New Mexico State Fair

11/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center #

11/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

11/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/07 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone ^

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre ^

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #

11/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation at the Intersection ^

11/13 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall ^

11/14 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield ^

11/15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live ^

11/17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre ^

11/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live ^

11/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater ^

11/22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues ^

11/24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom ^

11/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

11/26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

11/28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

11/30 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^

12/02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^

12/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

12/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

12/07 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^

12/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco ^

* = supporting Alter Bridge

# = supporting Metallica

! = headlining show

^ = headlining show w/ Nita Strauss as support