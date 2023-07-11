Timothée Chalamet enters a world of pure imagination in the first trailer for Wonka, Paul King’s upcoming Willy Wonka origin story. Check out the first look at the film below.

Wonka takes place at the beginning of Willy Wonka’s career, when he’s “full of joy and optimism” and longing to become “the greatest chocolatier,” as Chalamet put it earlier this year. As such, the film strays from previous big-screen depictions of the beloved character; when Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp portrayed Wonka, he was already a towering figure, disillusioned with the world’s gluttony.

Co-written by King and Simon Farnaby, Wonka hits theaters December 15th. Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant (playing an Oompa Loompa!), Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas, and more round out its cast.

Related Video

Willy Wonka is just one pop culture fixture Chalamet is set to portray in the coming months. The actor will soon do his own singing in a Bob Dylan biopic, and he’ll also reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, which arrives November 3rd.