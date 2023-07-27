X Japan Premiere “Angel,” First New Song in Eight Years: Stream

X Japan are back with their first new song in eight years. The veteran rock act has released “Angel,” written by band leader, composer, drummer, and pianist Yoshiki.

As one of Japan’s biggest rock bands of all time, X Japan have sold more than 30 million albums during their illustrious career, which began in the early ’80s as they pioneered the visual kei movement.

“Angel” marks X Japan’s first new song since 2015’s “Born to Be Free,” and it happens to come at a time when the band has found itself back in the news thanks to Elon Musk’s re-branding of Twitter, specifically his desire to rename Twitter Japan as “X Japan.” That has led to an outcry from fans in support of the band’s trademark.

Related Video

The song itself is a ballad sung in English, with vocalist Toshi delivering Yoshiki’s heartfelt lyrics, such as, “Where do we go, I asked myself, I asked my shadow/ Twilight’s still throwing the silhouette ahead/ The edge of the night drapes the shade in New York City/ If I could fly from skyscrapers I’d be flying to you/ Like an angel.”

Advertisement

It’s been five years since X Japan have played a concert, with their last shows being a three-night stand in September 2018 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. That same year, the band played Coachella, and released the documentary We Are X in theaters worldwide.

In addition to Yoshiki and Toshi, X Japan’s current lineup features Pata (guitar), Heath (bass), and Sugizo (violin/guitar). Listen to X Japan’s “Angel” in the player below.