Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

X Japan Premiere “Angel,” First New Song in Eight Years: Stream

The new tune comes at a time when Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter is threatening the legendary band's trademark

Advertisement
X Japan new song Angel
X Japan
July 27, 2023 | 4:14pm ET

    X Japan are back with their first new song in eight years. The veteran rock act has released “Angel,” written by band leader, composer, drummer, and pianist Yoshiki.

    As one of Japan’s biggest rock bands of all time, X Japan have sold more than 30 million albums during their illustrious career, which began in the early ’80s as they pioneered the visual kei movement.

    “Angel” marks X Japan’s first new song since 2015’s “Born to Be Free,” and it happens to come at a time when the band has found itself back in the news thanks to Elon Musk’s re-branding of Twitter, specifically his desire to rename Twitter Japan as “X Japan.” That has led to an outcry from fans in support of the band’s trademark.

    Related Video

    The song itself is a ballad sung in English, with vocalist Toshi delivering Yoshiki’s heartfelt lyrics, such as, “Where do we go, I asked myself, I asked my shadow/ Twilight’s still throwing the silhouette ahead/ The edge of the night drapes the shade in New York City/ If I could fly from skyscrapers I’d be flying to you/ Like an angel.”

    Advertisement

    It’s been five years since X Japan have played a concert, with their last shows being a three-night stand in September 2018 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. That same year, the band played Coachella, and released the documentary We Are X in theaters worldwide.

    In addition to Yoshiki and Toshi, X Japan’s current lineup features Pata (guitar), Heath (bass), and Sugizo (violin/guitar). Listen to X Japan’s “Angel” in the player below.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

aphex twin soundcloud electronic music news new music songs listen stream

Soundcloud Account Believed to Be Aphex Twin's Shares Two New Songs: Stream

July 27, 2023

tyler childers rustin in the rain new album in your love song video

Tyler Childers Announces New Album Rustin' in the Rain, Shares "In Your Love": Stream

July 27, 2023

jeff rosenstock healmode new song video stream

Jeff Rosenstock Welcomes the Rain on New Song "HEALMODE": Stream

July 27, 2023

cumgirl8 cursed angel new single music listen stream indie pop electroclash electronic

cumgirl8 Lose Their Minds on New Single "cursed angel": Stream

July 27, 2023

soccer mommy soak up the sun sheryl crow cover

Soccer Mommy Covers Sheryl Crow's "Soak Up the Sun": Stream

July 27, 2023

denzel curry juicy j blood on my nikez

Denzel Curry Taps Juicy J for Full Version of "Blood on My Nikez": Stream

July 27, 2023

james blake loading new song playing robots into heaven

James Blake Shares New Song "Loading": Stream

July 26, 2023

Buck Meek Cyclades new song single stream tour dates 2024

Buck Meek Unveils 2024 American Tour Dates, Shares New Single "Cyclades": Stream

July 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

X Japan Premiere "Angel," First New Song in Eight Years: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter