YES Announce 2023 US Tour

The "Classic Tales of Yes Tour" kicks off in September

YES 2023 tour
YES, photo by Gottlieb Bros.
July 18, 2023 | 10:39am ET

    YES have a new North American tour taking place in the fall.

    The “Classic Tales of Yes Tour” will see Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums) play 27 shows across the US between September and November.

    Each date will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned artist and designer Roger Dean, who created several of YES’s album covers.

    Live Nation ticket pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, July 19th (use access code LEGEND) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    YES 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
    09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    09/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    09/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    09/27 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
    09/28 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre
    09/30 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
    10/01 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
    10/03 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
    10/04 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center
    10/06 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    10/08 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
    10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall
    10/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    10/13 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
    10/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
    10/17 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    10/19 – Warren, MI @ Andiamo Showroom
    10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Temple Live
    10/22 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
    10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
    10/26 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall At Eccles Theater
    10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/31 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa
    11/03 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
    11/04 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

