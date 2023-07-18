YES Announce 2023 US Tour

YES have a new North American tour taking place in the fall.

The “Classic Tales of Yes Tour” will see Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums) play 27 shows across the US between September and November.

Each date will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned artist and designer Roger Dean, who created several of YES’s album covers.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, July 19th (use access code LEGEND) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.

YES 2023 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/27 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

09/28 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre

09/30 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

10/01 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

10/03 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

10/04 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center

10/06 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

10/08 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall

10/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/13 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

10/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/17 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

10/19 – Warren, MI @ Andiamo Showroom

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Temple Live

10/22 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/26 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall At Eccles Theater

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/31 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa

11/03 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/04 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center