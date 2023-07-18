YES Announce 2023 US Tour

YES have a new North American tour taking place in the fall.
The “Classic Tales of Yes Tour” will see Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums) play 27 shows across the US between September and November.
Each date will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned artist and designer Roger Dean, who created several of YES’s album covers.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, July 19th (use access code LEGEND) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
YES 2023 Tour Dates:
09/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/27 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
09/28 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre
09/30 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
10/01 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
10/03 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
10/04 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center
10/06 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
10/08 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall
10/11 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/13 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
10/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/17 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
10/19 – Warren, MI @ Andiamo Showroom
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Temple Live
10/22 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
10/26 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
10/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall At Eccles Theater
10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/31 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa
11/03 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
11/04 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center