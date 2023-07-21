Menu
Zayn Drops New Single “Love Like This”: Stream

It’s his first original release in two years

Zayn Love Like This new single music video stream watch
Zayn’s “Love Like This” music video (via YouTube)
July 21, 2023 | 8:25am ET

    Zayn has returned with a single entitled “Love Like This,” his first new music since 2021.

    With lyrics about the uncertain-yet-exciting leap of faith one must take when they commit to a relationship, “Love Like This” is an uplifting pop bop. Mellow harmonic padding and a breakbeat-esque beat sit beneath Zayn’s vocals, as he delivers lines about how he “cannot go back” to a life without his new love. At one point, as astute One Direction fans pointed out, it’s even possible that Zayn makes a nod to his former band, as he sings: “Doesn’t matter if it’s left or it’s right, your direction is on my mind.”

    “Love Like This” also comes along with a music video featuring a stoic-looking Zayn saddling his motorcycle and wistfully contemplating in the midst of a cityscape. It was directed by Ivanna Borin and Frank Borin, and filmed in New York. Watch the video below.

    Zayn first started teasing “Love Like This” on Instagram in June by wiping his page and sharing a brief sample of the song. He then shared a few more snippets, quickly building anticipation among his many fans… one of which was another former-One Direction member, Liam Payne, who commented “this sounds big already.”

    Related Video

    The song dropped in full on Friday, July 21st, marking the first release from Zayn since he signed to Mercury Records last month. It also marks the first new, original music Zayn has put out since his 2021 album, Nobody is Listening. Last year, the 30-year-old shared a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Angel” to commemorate what would’ve been the guitarist’s 80th birthday.

    What’s next for Zayn, musically, is uncertain, though his signing to Mercury and this new single are positive signs that there may be more to come in the near future. As for his non-musical ventures, Zayn is set to star in the upcoming animated film 10 Lives, alongside Bill Nighy, Simone Ashley, and more. The film is set to premiere in 2024.

