Before the big move, much of Albarn’s professional life was spent in the hallowed Studio 13, under London’s Westway, where the bulk of his work with Gorillaz and recent Blur albums were recorded. The move to the seaside brings another change: an opening up of Studio 13 for others to use, relinquishing control of Albarn's musical haven. So much of his work has been influenced by his surroundings, the tower blocks of West London, the pace of the city, that it seems like a monumental shift.

“Yeah, it’s big. Very big. I really like being in the countryside. I just got to the point where I prefer that environment," he shrugs. “But yeah, even though I've had this place [in Devon] for 26 years, I never really thought about living there until a few years ago. So, yeah it is very different.

"But I haven’t exiled,” he smiles. “I still go to London all the time.”

Leaving the city has afforded Albarn more time for introspection. Alongside processing the collective grief we've all felt over the last few years, Albarn has dealt with loss on a more personal level. Frequent collaborator Terry Hall of The Specials died in 2022 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Albarn marked his passing with a simple, slowed-down piano version of Specials track “Friday Night, Saturday Morning," shared by his team on social media.

“It's hard to know what to do when they ask you to mark these things, other than to express it through music. Because apart from loving Terry as a human, he was one of my foremost heroes, really, growing up. It was a total shock," he says. “I hadn’t seen him for about two years before that but yeah, total shock, no warning whatsoever.”

Afrobeats pioneer and Albarn’s The Good, the Bad & the Queen drummer Tony Allen also passed away in 2020 at the age of 79. Albarn first met Allen in the early aughts after developing an interest in African music through West London record store Honest Jon’s. After Albarn namechecked Allen in a song, the Fela Kuti collaborator reached out, and so began two decades of music and friendship. Allen’s loss had a profound effect.

“I swooned on that one,” recalls Albarn “I lost my legs and I fell on the floor. These things happen, don't they? But then the postscript to that, which is a lovely thing, because he's always with me, is that I have a cockerel down in Devon who I've called Tony, and he is a very magnificent creature. He's an Andalusian cockerel. And I was in Toulouse doing a Tony Allen festival tribute thing, only a few weeks ago, and I was sitting in a park having cheese and a bit of wine in the afternoon before the show. And this cockerel, identical to my cockerel, just came out of the bushes, and started to cockadoodledoo,” he says jubilantly.

Does he believe in signs like that?

“Do I believe in them?!” he scoffs. "I don't need to believe in them – I'm absolutely convinced. That’s too much of a coincidence, know what I mean? Just a bit too much. But yeah, people like Tony were magical anyway, even when they were alive, so why wouldn't they be as magical now that they… I mean, Tony wouldn't see death as being in any way something that was going to get in the way of his communication with the cosmos."

It’s inevitable that at a certain point of life, loss becomes more prevalent. Albarn says that album namesake Darren represents the everyman: the guy who’s experienced it all and then some. Throughout his career, Albarn has been no stranger to using characters to represent ideas and social commentary, but never has a character felt so close to home.