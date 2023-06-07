Weathervanes came together slowly: in the isolation of quarantine, on the set of a $200 million movie in dusty Oklahoma, and in Nashville’s legendary Blackbird Studio. Isbell’s songs, too, coalesce in different spaces and perspectives. The title, Weathervanes, comes from the track “Cast Iron Skillet,” which is both an intimate character study and an impressionist poem about the tension between our intuition and what we are taught.

The song references received wisdom which may not hold up under scrutiny. “Don’t wash the cast iron skillet,” as he sings, is common advice; soap and water can strip the pan’s natural seasoning, and salt is a perfectly good skillet scrubber. But the seasoning can easily be reapplied with a little oil and heat, and sometimes soap and water work much faster than salt. Over time, “You don’t have to wash the cast iron skillet” lost its way and hardened into a warning: “Don’t.”

Then there are the characters. He sings of old acquaintances back when they were “10 and 12 years old/ He was soft and sweet/ Shied away from the inside fastballs/ And ended up doing life without parole.”

“To be afraid of fastballs, that's intuition,” Isbell explains. “Growing up and murdering somebody, that's something you learned.”

The title lyric comes in the second half of the song, about a girl who “found a boyfriend/ With smiling eyes and dark skin/ And her daddy never spoke another word to her again.”

Isbell concludes with a reflection on the sorry state of race relations in America:

''Don’t wash the cast iron skillet

This town won’t get no better, will it?

She found love and it was simple as a weathervane

But her own family tried to kill it''

Weathervanes are “a good symbol for trying to predict what's coming down the line,” according to Isbell. “I think a weathervane is a good stand-in for intuition.

“The learned bigotry, that's something that really is against intuition,” he says. “The intuition in there is falling in love.” Taken together, the song becomes a lament about the limits of intuition and what love can’t do – and how easily something pure can be tainted.

A similar theme cropped up in another of Isbell’s artistic endeavors, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. In between playing the character Bill Smith, filming scenes with Robert De Niro, and watching Leonardo DiCaprio act his head off in the hot Oklahoma sun, Isbell wrote songs for Weathervanes and watched Scorsese tell a story.

“The way Marty works is really egoless,” Isbell explains. “He's not Martin Scorsese, the greatest film director of all time, while he's out there at work. He is a man trying to tell a story. It seems like a simple lesson and one that you can wrap your mind around pretty quickly. But it's really not. There are infinite challenges to releasing the ego when you're working on a creative project… That was huge for me to see.”

''THERE ARE INFINITE CHALLENGES TO RELEASING THE EGO WHEN YOU'RE WORKING ON A CREATIVE PROJECT.''

Isbell says he “definitely” took inspiration from Scorsese when, months later, he stepped into Blackbird Studio to record Weathervanes. And the timing couldn’t have been better, because the longtime bandleader was set to take on a new kind of leadership role.

The 400 Unit is made up of Sadler Vaden on guitar; Jimbo Hart on bass; Chad Gamble on drums; Derry DeBorja on piano, accordion, and anything else with keys; and Shires, off and on. If there was one unofficial member of Isbell’s band, it might have been Dave Cobb.

Cobb produced the run of Isbell’s records that included Southeastern, Something More Than Free, The Nashville Sound, and Reunions. According to DeBorja, Cobb would often be “listening for a particular thing,” and pushing the musicians “to do a particular thing to get there.”

Isbell, meanwhile, first stepped behind the boards with Josh Ritter’s 2019 record Fever Breaks, on which the 400 Unit served as backing band. After that positive experience, Isbell produced his own 2021 covers album, Georgia Blue, which fulfilled a promise he’d made during the 2020 election: “If Biden wins Georgia I’m gonna make a charity covers album of my favorite Georgia songs,” he pledged, “And damn is that gonna be fun.”

He wasn’t wrong. “It was really fun to make that record,” Isbell tells me. “Once the Georgia Blue record was done, and I listened to it, I thought, 'Well, I didn't screw that up. So I think I could do this again with the album of original songs.'”

One difference between Isbell’s producing style and Cobb’s will be obvious to anyone who hears Weathervanes: “He has put more guitars on it,” Shires states bluntly. And there were other subtle changes in how recording took place.

“In Jason's workflow, there's a lot more flexibility and a lot more trust,” DeBorja says, highlighting many of the same qualities that Isbell had praised in Scorsese. “He's a very open guy, very casual, very laid back. And he's a great listener. He's one of the sharpest listeners I know.”

Again, Isbell focused on process instead of results. In keeping with his preferences, his method had less, “what do I want to do?” and more, “what can we do together?” Because of that, Weathervanes showcases the 400 Unit’s personality more than any album to date. And while they're sure to have more moments to shine on their upcoming tour dates, that doesn’t make for less of Isbell. Quite the opposite: By reflecting the way he treats other people, he reveals even more of himself.