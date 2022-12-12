SZA Is Trying to Save Herself

Decisions like this, SZA admits, make her feel powerless. “It just makes you feel like nobody really cares about what you want specifically, and they think they know what's best for you,” she says, speaking in second person. “It’s OK to have ideas about what’s best for me but I’d really love it if we could be equal partners and have a discussion.”

I ask SZA who she calls on when she’s feeling this way. Is there an artist or someone within the industry who can help her navigate life as a celebrity, as an artist -- as a human? “I talk to God and my mom a lot,” she says after a long pause.

“But my mom is also really stressful sometimes,” she quickly adds. “She’ll be like, ‘When is your album coming out? Are you going to stick to your deadline?’ Sometimes [I don’t talk to anybody] and then it’ll just get worse and worse and worse...”

Although an anxious SZA tells me earlier in the week she’s thinking about skipping her album release party in Los Angeles, Blanco confirms he hosted her at his home Thursday night to celebrate the album dropping at midnight. “We were just taking the album in, eating some food and drinking some liquor,” he says. “We had to drag her out.”

Speaking with SZA, I get the impression that she absolutely means what she says, even if she feels a way that’s entirely contradictory a half hour later. It’s her ability to tap into this that makes songs such as “I Hate U” so catchy and relatable (“I be so sick of you n****s,” she says in one bar before changing completely and singing, “I be so bored with myself, can you come and fuck me?” a few lines later).

It makes for great music, but I wonder what it’s like to work with someone like this. I ask Punch, who has had a publicly tumultuous relationship with SZA over the 11 years they’ve known each other. In my chat with her, most of her frustration about release week is pointed at him. “Even if she’s wrong, it’s still honest. It’s still true [to her]. I know those feelings come from a place of passion, wanting to do well, and anxiety. I get the root of where everything comes from,” he says. “If you take that away, I’m not sure if the art would be the same.”

He’s probably right. It’s the reason fans cheered when Adele got divorced or suggest that Mary J. Blige makes better music when she’s experiencing hardship. The problem sometimes with being an artist whose brand centers on vulnerability is that it’s quite lucrative to display your suffering. SZA has thoughts on this, too. “You would think that after being vulnerable, people would treat you better, or feel like they knew you better, but they don't,” she says. “But it has nothing to do with other people. It's just me being me and the type of music I like to make.”