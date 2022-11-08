Aftershock returns from October 5th to October 8th, 2023 in Sacramento, California. Hosted at Discovery Park, 2023’s event will mark the premier rock festival’s 11th occurrence. Specializing in hard rock, metal, and more, Aftershock has grown to be one of California’s largest festivals.

Get tickets here and read on for lineup information.

What Is Aftershock?

Aftershock is a music festival hosted in Sacramento, California. Now one of the state’s largest festivals, Aftershock often features a large lineup of rock, hard rock, and metal acts, showcasing both familiar favorites and up-and-coming acts in the rock scene.

Who Is Headlining Aftershock 2023?

Headliners have not yet been announced for Aftershock 2023.

Who Else Is Playing Aftershock 2023?

The lineup has not yet been announced for Aftershock 2023.

How Can I Get Tickets To Aftershock 2023?

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, November 9th. Get tickets here.

Book Tickets View festival website

