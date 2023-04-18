All Things Go Festival is set to return to Columbia, Maryland, on September 30th and October 1st, 2023. Going down at the historic Merriweather Post Pavilion, 2023 sees the event celebrate it’s 9th year by expanding to two days and featuring an impressive, women-led lineup of indie stars.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21st, with a fan presale being held the day prior. Register for the presale here and read on for the full lineup.
What is All Things Go Festival?
All Things Go Festival is a indie music event held in Columbia, Maryland. Often boasting some of the biggest names in indie, the event has grown to span two days at Merriweather Post Pavilion. With a focus on progressive programming, as seen by 2023’s predominantly female-led lineup, All Things Go Festival has become a favorite in the scene.
Who Is Headlining All Things Go Festival 2023?
Maggie Rogers, Lana Del Rey, boygenius, and Carly Rae Jepsen are set to headline All Things Go Festival 2023.
Who Else is Playing All Things Go Festival 2023?
MUNA, Beabadoobee, Lizzy McAlpine, Tegan and Sara, Alex G, Alvvays, and Peach Pit will also play All Things Go Festival 2023, as well as Arlo Parks, Ethel Cain, Suki Waterhouse, Fletcher, Dayglow, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to All Things Go Festival 2023?
Passes for All Things Go Festival 2023 go on sale Friday, April 21st, with a fan presale going down on Thursday, April 20th. Register for the fan presale here.
Ticket Price: $185 (2-Day Lawn), $275 (2-Day Pavilion + Lawn), $375 (2-Day VIP), $105 (1-Day Lawn), $145 (1-Day Pavilion + Lawn), $200 (1-Day VIP), $450 (1-Day VIP Super Suite)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Saturday, September 30
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Dayglow
- Ella Jane
- Fletcher
- Hemlock Springs
- Last Dinosaurs
- Lizzy McAlpine
- Maggie Rogers
- Mt. Joy
- Peach Pit
- Raye
- Sudan Archives
- Suki Waterhouse
- Tegan and Sara
- Vacations
- Wombats
Sunday, October 1
