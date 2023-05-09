Austin City Limits Music Festival returns to Austin, Texas over the course of two weekends in 2023: October 6th to October 8th and October 13th to October 15th. The legendary multi-genre event is set to boast nine stages and a massive lineup, nearly half of which are female performers.
What is Austin City Limits Music Festival?
Austin City Limits is an annual music festival held in Austin, Texas. The legendary festival has grown to span two weekends, several stages, and consistently impressive lineups. In recent years, the event has also live streamed select performances, interviews, and more via Hulu.
Who Is Headlining Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023?
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975, and Hozier are set to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023.
Who Else is Playing Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023?
Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Noah Kahan, Cigarettes After Sex, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, and Lil Yachty are also set to play Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023, as well as The Mars Volta, Death Grips, GloRilla, Tegan and Sara, The Breeders, Yves Tumor, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023?
Tickets for Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023 are on sale now. You can pick them up here.
Ticket Price: $335 (3-Day GA), $725 (Weekend One 3-Day GA+), $705 (Weekend Two 3-Day GA+), $1755 (3-Day VIP), $5705 (3-Day Platinum)
Headliners
Festival lineup
- Above & Beyond
- Abraham Alexander
- Alanis Morissette
- Ali Sethi
- Amaarae
- Angel White
- Arya
- Asleep at the Wheel
- Bailen
- Bass Drum of Death
- Becky Hill
- Ben Kweller
- BigXthaPlug
- Blackchyl
- Blond:ish
- Bob Moses
- Breland
- Brittney Spencer
- CVC
- Caitlin James
- Calder Allen
- Caramelo Haze
- Celisse
- Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
- Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
- Chromeo
- Cigarettes After Sex
- Coi Leray
- Corey Kent
- Corook
- D4VD
- Death Grips
- Declan McKenna
- Del Water Gap
- Delacey
- Devon Gilfillian
- Deyaz
- Die Spitz
- Dope Lemon
- Eddie Zuko
- Ellis Bullard
- Eloise
- Emlyn
- Ethel Cain
- FKJ
- Foo Fighters
- GloRilla
- Goodnight, Texas
- Grace Sorensen
- Gus Dapperton
- Half•Alive
- Hozier
- Husbands
- Ivan Cornejo
- Jane Leo
- Jessie Ware
- Jimmie Vaughan & Tilt-A-Whirl Band
- Julia Wolf
- Kali Uchis
- Kathryn Legendre
- Katy Kirby
- Kendrick Lamar
- Kevin Kaarl
- Labrinth
- Lil Yachty
- Little Simz
- M83
- Mac Saturn
- Madison Cunningham
- Maggie Rogers
- Major.
- Matt Maltese
- Michigander
- Mimi Webb
- Miya Folick
- Morgan Wade
- Mt. Joy
- Mumford & Sons
- Myron Elkins
- Nemegata
- Nessa Barrett
- New West
- Niall Horan
- Noah Kahan
- Odesza
- Oliver Hazard
- Patrick Martin
- Penny & Sparrow
- Pony Bradshaw
- Poolside
- Portugal. The Man
- Quinn NFN
- Randall King
- Rattlesnake Milk
- Raye
- Rina Sawayama
- Serayah
- Shaed
- Shania Twain
- Shooks
- Sidepiece
- Sincere Engineer
- Snõõper
- Sudan Archives
- Suki Waterhouse
- Sunrose
- Tanner Usrey
- Tanya Tucker
- Tash Sultana
- Tegan and Sara
- The 1975
- The Altons
- The Breeders
- The Disciples of Joy
- The Houston-Tilloston University Jazz Collective
- The Lumineers
- The Mars Volta
- The Moriah Sisters
- The Moss
- The National Parks
- The Revivalists
- The Teskey Brothers
- The Walkmen
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Thirty Seconds to Mars
- Tove Lo
- We Don't Ride Llamas
- Wunderhorse
- Yaya Bey
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Yves Tumor
