Austin City Limits Music Festival returns to Austin, Texas over the course of two weekends in 2023: October 6th to October 8th and October 13th to October 15th. The legendary multi-genre event is set to boast nine stages and a massive lineup, nearly half of which are female performers.

You can find tickets here, and read on for the full lineup.

What is Austin City Limits Music Festival?

Austin City Limits is an annual music festival held in Austin, Texas. The legendary festival has grown to span two weekends, several stages, and consistently impressive lineups. In recent years, the event has also live streamed select performances, interviews, and more via Hulu.

Who Is Headlining Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023?

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975, and Hozier are set to headline Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023.

Who Else is Playing Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023?

Kali Uchis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Noah Kahan, Cigarettes After Sex, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, and Lil Yachty are also set to play Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023, as well as The Mars Volta, Death Grips, GloRilla, Tegan and Sara, The Breeders, Yves Tumor, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023?

Tickets for Austin City Limits Music Festival 2023 are on sale now. You can pick them up here.

Ticket Price: $335 (3-Day GA), $725 (Weekend One 3-Day GA+), $705 (Weekend Two 3-Day GA+), $1755 (3-Day VIP), $5705 (3-Day Platinum)

View festival website

Headliners

Alanis Morissette
 Alanis Morissette
Foo Fighters
 Foo Fighters
Hozier
 Hozier
Kendrick Lamar
 Kendrick Lamar
Mumford & Sons
 Mumford & Sons
Odesza
 Odesza
Shania Twain
 Shania Twain
The 1975
 The 1975
The Lumineers
 The Lumineers
Festival lineup

Previous Years

Festival News and Rumors

