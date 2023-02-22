Besame Mucha Festival returns in Los Angeles, California, on December 2nd, 2023. Following a successful first outing in 2022, the festival once again looks to bring the biggest and most exciting names in Latin music to California.
What is Besame Mucho Festival?
Besame Mucho Festival is a one-day music event dedicated to celebrating Latin music and its biggest artists. Going down at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, the festival blends the genres contemporary sounds with classic stylings for a unique, multi-generational cultural event.
Who Is Headlining Besame Mucho 2023?
Maná, Los Bukis, and Gloria Trevi are set to headline Besame Mucho 2023.
Who Else is Playing Besame Mucho 2023?
Alejandro Fernádez, Hombres G, Pepe Aguilar, and Le Ley are also set to play Besame Mucho 2023, as well as Café Tacvba, Los Ángeles Azules, Molotov, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Besame Mucho 2023?
Pre-sale tickets for Besame Mucha Festival 2023 go on sale Friday, February 24th for fans who sign up for early access, which you can do here. Tickets are also available to purchase via Stubhub.
Ticket Price: $250 (GA), $500 (GA+), $550 (VIP)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Saturday, December 2
- Alejandro Fernández
- Amanda Miguel
- Angels Del Inferno
- Banda El Rocodo
- Banda Machas
- Banda Vallarta Show
- Banda Zeta
- Belinda
- Bomba Estero
- Caballo Dorado
- Café Tacvba
- Camila Cabello
- Canaveral Banda
- Cardenales de Nuevo León
- Conjunto Primavera
- Duncan 1HU
- Emmanuel
- Enanitos Verdes
- Gloria Trevi
- Grupo Niche
- Harycan CIA
- Hombres G
- Ilegales
- Industria
- Jesse & Joy
- Kala Lana
- L.A. Union ft. Rafa Sanchez
- La Adictiva
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
- La Ley
- Le Vampiros Vilma Palma
- Los Amigos Invisibles
- Los Angeles Azules
- Los Bukis
- Los Caminates
- Los Invasores de Nuevo León
- Los Karkiks
- Los Lobos
- Los Tucanes de Tijuana
- Magneto
- Mala Fe
- Maldita Vecindad
- Maná
- Mar Solis
- Mi Banda El Mexicano
- Mikel Erentxu
- Molotov
- Mägo de Oz
- Natalia Lafourcade
- Pepe Aguilar
- Plastina Mosh
- Ramon Ayala
- Reik
- Ronda Bogota
- Ska-P
- Víctimas Del Dr. Cerebro
