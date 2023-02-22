Besame Mucha Festival returns in Los Angeles, California, on December 2nd, 2023. Following a successful first outing in 2022, the festival once again looks to bring the biggest and most exciting names in Latin music to California.

Sign up for presale access here before tickets go on sale on Friday, February 24th.

What is Besame Mucho Festival?

Besame Mucho Festival is a one-day music event dedicated to celebrating Latin music and its biggest artists. Going down at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, the festival blends the genres contemporary sounds with classic stylings for a unique, multi-generational cultural event.

Who Is Headlining Besame Mucho 2023?

Advertisement

Maná, Los Bukis, and Gloria Trevi are set to headline Besame Mucho 2023.

Who Else is Playing Besame Mucho 2023?

Alejandro Fernádez, Hombres G, Pepe Aguilar, and Le Ley are also set to play Besame Mucho 2023, as well as Café Tacvba, Los Ángeles Azules, Molotov, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Besame Mucho 2023?

Pre-sale tickets for Besame Mucha Festival 2023 go on sale Friday, February 24th for fans who sign up for early access, which you can do here. Tickets are also available to purchase via Stubhub.

Advertisement

Ticket Price: $250 (GA), $500 (GA+), $550 (VIP)

Book Tickets View festival website

Headliners

Gloria Trevi
 Gloria Trevi
Los Bukis
 Los Bukis
Maná
 Maná
Advertisement

Festival lineup

Saturday, December 2

Advertisement

Festival News and Rumors

Moon River 2023 lineup The What Podcast

Moon River 2023 Lineup First Impressions: The What Podcast

Hosts Barry and Lord Taco get excited about the 2023 lineup.

February 22, 2023

Dave Grohl and Thom Yorke

Foo Fighters, The Smile, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead RBC Bluesfest's 2023 Lineup

Shania Twain, Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Death Cab For Cutie, and Thundercat are also heading to Canada this summer.

February 22, 2023

Dave Chappelle and Questlove

Lauryn Hill, Dave Chappelle, and Diddy to Headline 2023 Roots Picnic

Lil Uzi Vert, Busta Rhymes, The Isley Brothers, and Eve also highlight this year's lineup.

February 20, 2023

Advertisement
BME

British Music Embassy and Consequence Announce 2023 SXSW Lineup

Featuring Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, SOAK, Dream Wife, and more.

February 16, 2023

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 postponed

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 Fest Postponed Until Next Year: "The Desired Lineup Could Not Be Achieved"

The annual Sin City gathering will not take place this year.

February 11, 2023

sea.here.now festival 2023 foo fighters the killers weezer sheryl crow asbury park tickets

Foo Fighters and The Killers to Headline Sea.Here.Now Festival 2023

Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow also making their way to Asbury Park, NJ.

February 7, 2023

Advertisement
View All Festival News and Rumors