Besame Mucha Festival returns in Los Angeles, California, on December 2nd, 2023. Following a successful first outing in 2022, the festival once again looks to bring the biggest and most exciting names in Latin music to California.

Sign up for presale access here before tickets go on sale on Friday, February 24th.

What is Besame Mucho Festival?

Besame Mucho Festival is a one-day music event dedicated to celebrating Latin music and its biggest artists. Going down at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, the festival blends the genres contemporary sounds with classic stylings for a unique, multi-generational cultural event.

Who Is Headlining Besame Mucho 2023?

Advertisement

Maná, Los Bukis, and Gloria Trevi are set to headline Besame Mucho 2023.

Who Else is Playing Besame Mucho 2023?

Alejandro Fernádez, Hombres G, Pepe Aguilar, and Le Ley are also set to play Besame Mucho 2023, as well as Café Tacvba, Los Ángeles Azules, Molotov, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Besame Mucho 2023?

Pre-sale tickets for Besame Mucha Festival 2023 go on sale Friday, February 24th for fans who sign up for early access, which you can do here. Tickets are also available to purchase via Stubhub.

Advertisement

Ticket Price: $250 (GA), $500 (GA+), $550 (VIP)