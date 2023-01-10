Bonnaroo returns to the farm in Manchester, Tennessee, from June 15th to June 18th, 2023. The legendary American festival once again seeks to bring together pop, rock, hip hop, EDM, and more for a unique festival experience.
Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.
What is Bonnaroo?
Bonnaroo has grown to be one of the largest, most significant music and arts festivals in North America. Bringing together artists of several genres, the festival is known for its music and everything that surrounds it. Late night shows, near 24-hour programming, and festivities are now trademarks of Bonnaroo.
Who Is Headlining Bonnaroo 2023?
Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters are set to headline Bonnaroo 2023.
Who Else is Playing Bonnaroo 2023?
Baby Keem, Lil Nas X, Paramore, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, My Morning Jacket, Korn, J.I.D, and Marcus Mumford are also set to play Bonnaroo 2023, as well as Pixies, Portugal. The Man, Fleet Foxes, Three 6 Mafia, Sheryl Crow, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Bonnaroo 2023?
Early access tickets for Bonnaroo 2023 are set to go on sale Thursday, January 12th. Grab them here.
Ticket Price: $299 (4-Day GA), $550 (4-Day GA+), $899 (4-Day VIP), $3500 (4-Day Platinum), $175 (1-Day GA), $300 (GA+), $500 (VIP), $1250 (1-Day Platinum)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Thursday, June 15
- 070 Shake
- Abraham Alexander
- Big Freedia
- Briscoe
- CVC
- Celisse
- Cimafunk
- Daily Bread
- Dehd
- Diarrea Planet
- Elephant Heart
- Ezra Furman
- JP Saxe
- Liquid Stranger
- Mersiv
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Neighbor
- Petey
- Suki Waterhouse
- Zeds Dead
Friday, June 16
- AFI
- Alex G
- Apashe
- Baby Keem
- Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey d2b SubDocta
- Charley Crockett
- Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
- Destroy Lonely
- Diesel
- Emo Nite
- Fleet Foxes
- GRiZ
- Jupiter and Okwess
- Kendrick Lamar
- Knocked Loose
- MUNA
- Maddy O'Neal
- Madison Cunningham
- Matt Maeson
- Morgan Wade
- Noah Kahan
- NotLö
- Odesza
- Peekaboo
- Portugal. The Man
- Rina Sawayama
- Sampa the Great
- Subtronics
- Sylvan Esso
- The Midnight
- Three 6 Mafia
- Vulfpeck
- black midi
Saturday, June 17
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Big Wild
- Bob Moses
- Colony House
- Cory Wong
- Danielle Ponder
- Devon Gilfillian
- Elderbrook
- Foo Fighters
- Giolì & Assia
- JID
- Jenny Lewis
- Ken Carson
- Korn
- Lil Nas X
- Louis the Child
- My Morning Jacket
- Night Tales
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Remi Wolf
- STS9
- Sheryl Crow
- Sofi Tukker
- SuperJam
- The Band Camino
- The Beths
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Tyler Childers
- Walker & Royce
- Yung Gravy
Sunday, June 18
- Alesso
- Amber Mark
- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
- Franz Ferdinand
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- Hippo Campus
- Jacob Collier
- Jauz
- Kip Moore
- MK
- Makaya McCraven
- Marcus Mumford
- Men I Trust
- Paramore
- Paris Jackson
- Peach Pit
- Pixies
- Rebelution
- Rome In Silver
- Sammy Rae & The Friends
- The Revivalists
- Umphrey's McGee
- Wax Motif
- girl in Red
