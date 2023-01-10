Bonnaroo returns to the farm in Manchester, Tennessee, from June 15th to June 18th, 2023. The legendary American festival once again seeks to bring together pop, rock, hip hop, EDM, and more for a unique festival experience.

Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.

What is Bonnaroo?

Bonnaroo has grown to be one of the largest, most significant music and arts festivals in North America. Bringing together artists of several genres, the festival is known for its music and everything that surrounds it. Late night shows, near 24-hour programming, and festivities are now trademarks of Bonnaroo.

Who Is Headlining Bonnaroo 2023?

Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters are set to headline Bonnaroo 2023.

Who Else is Playing Bonnaroo 2023?

Baby Keem, Lil Nas X, Paramore, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, My Morning Jacket, Korn, J.I.D, and Marcus Mumford are also set to play Bonnaroo 2023, as well as Pixies, Portugal. The Man, Fleet Foxes, Three 6 Mafia, Sheryl Crow, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Bonnaroo 2023?

Early access tickets for Bonnaroo 2023 are set to go on sale Thursday, January 12th. Grab them here.

Ticket Price: $299 (4-Day GA), $550 (4-Day GA+), $899 (4-Day VIP), $3500 (4-Day Platinum), $175 (1-Day GA), $300 (GA+), $500 (VIP), $1250 (1-Day Platinum)

Headliners

Kendrick Lamar
 Kendrick Lamar
Odesza
 Odesza
Foo Fighters
 Foo Fighters
Festival lineup

Thursday, June 15

Friday, June 16

Saturday, June 17

Sunday, June 18

